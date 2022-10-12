Local News: New Madrid County Central volleyball senior recognized (10/12/22)

New Madrid County Central senior Erica Tittle receives gifts and hugs from her teammates on Sept. 26, the senior night for the volleyball team. She was escorted on the court by her parents Juanita Fowler and Brad Tittle. In addition to honoring the team’s only senior that evening, the Eagles would go on to defeat the North Pemiscot Mustangs in five sets.

NEW MADRID, Mo. – Sports have always been central to Erica Tittle’s life. On Sept. 26, the New Madrid County Central High School senior was honored for her years of participation in volleyball.

Tittle, the sole senior on the Central High School volleyball team, was introduced to the applause of the crowd at the NMCC-North Pemiscot volleyball game on Sept. 26. She was escorted by her parents, Juanita Fowler and Brad Tittle.

First introduced to volleyball through the Little League program, she then played in the seventh and eighth grade at Central Middle School. For the past four years, Tittle was a part of the high school program.

As the team’s libero, Tittle has added value to the team’s defense in the back row, according to head volleyball Coach Megan Myers. Myers noted Tittle has served many aces throughout the season.

And as the team’s only senior, Myers continued, Tittle has stepped into a leadership role this year, working hard not only to improve her own skills but also assisting others.

“Erica has a good heart. She is always found to be cheering for her team on and off the court,” she said.

In addition to volleyball, Tittle began playing baseball in the T-ball league and will begin her fourth year as a member of the Eagles softball team this spring. She took part in the Little League basketball program and played basketball for two years in high school

In addition to sports, she is a member of Beta Club, SkillsUSA, Future Business Leaders of America and took part in the Model UN. Also she has played in the band for seven years and was a member of the color guard for four years.

Following graduation she plans to attend college with the goal of working with animals, possibly as a veterinarian.