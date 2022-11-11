Local News: Merrill library expanding resources (11/11/22)

(Sentinel Photo by By Sarah LaBrune-Jongeling) Teresa Peters, city clerk of Hinton, Nadine Binneboese and Carol Lang look over the free books that were donated from the Merrill Library to the Residents of Hinton.

MERRILL — The Merrill library is expanding its services to the communities that pay dues to use the library’s resources.

The city of Hinton has a bookshelf located in the city hall with books that are free to residents. A new little free library stocked with children’s books will soon be placed at the Michael’s Miracle Park, which is the Hinton city park in Marland Heights.

“It’s a way to help Hinton,” said Alan Holton, Merrill librarian. “If it’s successful we can bring more books to them.”

(Sentinel Photo by By Sarah LaBrune-Jongeling) The Merrill Public Library hosts an after school program when Le Mars Community Schools have a two-hour early out. Among the activities are crafts, games and snacks.

Hinton City Clerk Teresa Peters said it’s a similar concept to the mobile book van that would come to Hinton.

“I think the people will read more, because it’s readily available,” said Peters. “It was perfect timing with the winter months.”

The communities of Craig and Brunsville also use the Merrill library. Plans are in the works to possibly add another little free library in Brunsville.

In addition to external community outreach, the Merrill library hosts an after school program once a month when the Le Mars schools have an early out from 2 to 4 pm Volunteers supervise the kids in the gym where they play kickball, basketball, volleyball and dance. There are also crafts available in the library including painting and snacks are provided.

“We offer a variety of different activities to kids after school,” said Holton. “It’s a safe place for kids to come and bring awareness to the library.”