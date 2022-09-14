Local News: Arts Center to host exhibit reception (9/14/22)

(Sentinel Photo by Beverly Van Buskirk) The Le Mars Arts Center houses this piece from Richard Russell Sneary titled “Carrier Furnaces #4.” This and other pieces from Sneary will be on display from Sept. 13 to Oct. 15 at the Le Mars Arts Center. A reception for Sneary’s exhibit will take place from 5-7 pm, Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Arts Center.

LE MARS — The Le Mars Arts Center will host a public opening reception for watercolors artist Richard Russell Sneary, from 5-7 pm, Thursday, Sept. 15.

Sneary’s works will be displayed from Sept. 13 to Oct. 15 at the arts center.

“We have a watercolor artist coming in who used to be an architect and an architectural illustrator,” said Le Mars Arts Center Director Don Trimble.

Sneary lives in the Kansas City area.

“He’s not just a Naturalist artist,” said Trimble. “I like his pieces because you get lost in his different techniques.”

Le Mars Arts Council President Nancy Thoma added, “The Le Mars Arts Center’s collection includes a piece by Sneary titled ‘Carrier Furnaces #4.’”

The center’s piece features an Abandoned steel mill in Pennsylvania, one of several owned by Andrew Carnegie.

Sneary has over the last three years also started painting en plein air in watercolor.

“En plein air” emphasizes onsite observation in creating a successful composition.

His background as an architect/illustrator of architecture often compels him to include something of the built environment, whether it’s a town square, back yards, an alley, old derelict structure, marina, trains, bridges, an industrial structure, or fence posts on a farm.

Like many artists, Sneary is drawn to subjects by light and color, but also by the sense of place, its character, and the story he sees in it, and it is the juxtaposition of light, color, contrast, form, abstraction, and details that make the stories work.

SnearyArts is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, Missouri Watercolor Society, and Kansas Watercolor Society.

He is an award-winning artist and his work is represented by Strecker-Nelson Gallery in Manhattan, Kansas.