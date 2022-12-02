Local News: Artists participate in Holiday Art Market (12/2/22)

(Photo Contributed) Pottery, jewelry, paintings and more await shoppers at the Le Mars Arts Center Holiday Art Market.

LE MARS — The Holiday Art Market is open at the Le Mars Arts Center.

“We have 14 local artists who have come in and set up shop here in the Arts Center. They will be selling their wares though Dec. 23,” said Le Mars Arts Center Director Don Trimble.

A “Meet the Artists” event will be held from 3-6 pm, this Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Photo Contributed) Gourds provide a basis for one artist’s work which is Featured at the Holiday Art Market.

“We will be serving apple cider and cookies and all of the artists will be here to visit,” Trimble said.

The artists, and their medium are:

Sarah Dunham — jewelry

Glenda Drennen — watercolor, cards and ornaments

Ron Erickson — lathe-turned wood ornaments

Kay Luckett — jewelry and watercolor

Kim Kouri Treinen — bath salts and lotions

Julie Phillips — gourd art

Jake Van Wyk — Pottery

Gwen Hart — jewelry

Annie Laursen — Pottery

Randy Mackey — watercolor, cards and ornaments

Hope Wallen — paintings, ornaments

Elaine Mooney — K&E beads, jewelry

Paul Adamson — Pottery

Steve Gibson — paintings and cards

“It will be a fun, festive environment,” Trimble said of the holiday market. “People can come in and actually talk to the artists about their craft. That’s always a unique opportunity.”

The holiday market opened Nov. 22 and will be open during the art center’s regular hours through Dec. 23.

“Anytime we’re open, you can come in and participate in the market,” Trimble said.

The holiday market was last held in 2019.

“This is exciting for us because we are bringing this back. This was a pre-COVID event. It hasn’t been done since 2019,” Trimble said. “It’s exciting to have it back. These artists, a lot participated in the market in the past, but you will also see artists who are a part of our programming or have shown here.”

Trimble sees the holiday market as a way of highlighting local people and artists. The Saturday event offers that time to talk with the artists.

“You have all these people involved and they get to tell their story, they get to share their craft. It’s always my favorite when you have the artist sitting there because it’s the opposite of the Magician who won’t share their secret. Artists love to tell you how they did something. It’s a ‘please let me tell you’ time,” he said.

“This is the art people of Le Mars,” they concluded.