Local native transfers to Terps, ready to prove himself on a higher level

Maryland football picked up another core piece to its defense in 2023, securing the commitment of Saint Francis (Pa.) edge rusher Donnell Brown on Monday.

Brown, a Maryland native who attended Riverdale Baptist, stands at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds and was named NEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after racking up 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries as a redshirt sophomore. He received transfer offers from Akron, Ball State and Arkansas State while also having contact with Kansas, UMass, Coastal Carolina, USC, Cal, Virginia Tech and Buffalo.

“I live 20 minutes away from Maryland first of all. And second of all, it was just a good opportunity in order to just play a level up and play better competition to make it to the next level,” Brown told InsideMDSports.

As a Recruit in the Class of 2019, Brown was ranked as a composite three-star Recruit and a two-star by 247Sports, ending up at Saint Francis over offers from Kentucky and Marshall due to academic struggles keeping offers away.

“Coming down to signing day, actually, I was about to go to Maryland but they ended up signing [Sam Okuayinonu] when I was coming out, and he’s in the NFL now so I was like, you know, it was a good bet. But I ended up at Saint Francis because they gave me a shot, they were the only ones to really give me a shot. So I just wanted to go in there, prove to myself that I can still play at a high level. And I did. And then it was just about time for me to just level up and just do what I had to do.”

Brown says he plans to enroll as a mid-year transfer this winter and has his sights set on spending one season in College Park to reach the NFL. They could have up to three years of Eligibility with redshirt and Graduate eligibility.

“It was only if I wanted to get to the next level, because they knew I could,” Brown said. “But if I stayed at Saint Francis for one more year, that would have prolonged things, so it was like ‘Do you want to go to the league next year? Or do you want to wait and go the second year, the third year?’ And it was just about playing against the best. Most scouts, especially through this time window, they’re gonna go to the Big Ten before they go to the NEC.”

Maryland entered the offseason with space to fill on the defensive line and edge after losing Ami Finau and Durrell Nchami, with the latter announcing his decision to enter the NFL Draft after the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Brown’s commitment comes just after the Terps picked up pledges from four-star 2023 Defenders Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden to restock the defensive side of the ball.

The Terps have done well in the transfer Portal to start the offseason, adding Brown alongside cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and wide receiver Tyrese Chambers to infuse the rather young 2023 roster with veteran talent.