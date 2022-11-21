Local Native football players invited to play in the Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KMOT) – Eleven football players with connections to tribal nations in North Dakota received invitations to play in the 2022 Indigenous Bowl at the US Bank Stadium in December.

Three players from St. John, two players from Dunseith and two players from Turtle Mountain Community High School were selected.

“Anything that we can do for kids to give a little bit of that spotlight and attention on them, we’re all for it. When they came to us last year and asked if we were interested in participating, we were all for it. It’s just really cool. I wish they had stuff like that when I was growing up,” said TMCHS Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin.

The players have ties to the Standing Rock Sioux, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Three Affiliated Tribes and the Sisseton Wahpeton-Oyate:

Adam Eagleshield – Standing Rock High School – Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Aidan Racine – Dunseith High School – Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians

Barren Yellow Bird – Jefferson High School (SD) – Three Affiliated Tribes

Boston Davis – Dunseith High School – TMBCI

Caden Belgarde – St. John High School – TMBCI

Gannyn Monette – St. John High School – TMBCI

Kelby Real Bird – Basha High School (AZ) – TMBCI, Fort Peck Sioux, Crow

Kellen McClure – Mission High School (MT) – Sisseton Wahpeton-Oyate, Bitterroot Salish

Keon Laducer – Turtle Mountain Community High School – TMBCI

Stephen Leonard – TMCHS – TMBCI

Weston Enno – St. John High School – TMBCI

The 2022 Indigenous Bowl events will take place from Dec. 3-5 in Minneapolis. For more information, visit the website.

