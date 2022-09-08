Local Martial Arts dojo encourages people to take self defense classes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – As we continue to learn more about the violent kidnapping and death of Memphis school teacher, Eliza Fletcher.

Many may be looking into ways to protect themselves as they go about their day. News 11 spoke with an instructor with a local Martial Arts dojo in Meridian about self defense classes.

The Black Eagle Martial Arts offers a self defense course that is a combination of boxing, ground fighting and other Martial Arts techniques.

At the dojo, instructors stress that people be aware of their surroundings while out and to always try to avoid a violent encounter.

Kat Haire, the Self Defense Coordinator, said learning some self defense techniques would be a helpful tool in a life or death situation.

“So, for self defense we want to focus on that. What are the most common attacks people are dealing with. How can we defeat that. How can we give people a better chance to survive this, come away and avoid being a tragic story,” said Haire.

Black Eagle Martial Arts offers a self defense class on Tuesdays from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

The dojo also offers Kickboxing aerobics, yoga, and much more.

If you like to know more about martial arts, you can visit Black Eagle Martial Art’s website.

