Local leaders meet with arts advocacy group during DC Fly-In | 2022 Dc Fly In

PADUCAH — Improving your quality of life, in part because of support at the federal level roughly 800 miles away in Washington, DC — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual DC Fly-In is happening right now.

During the fly-in, a delegation of 65 business leaders, elected officials and others work to gain federal support for local projects and initiatives in our nation’s capital.

We travel with the group every year to bring you the big takeaways from those meetings.

Monday morning focused on what’s described as small group breakouts. That’s when the entire delegation is divided into six separate groups. We sat in on the group with advocacy agency Americans for the Arts.

Paducah is one of nine UNESCO Creative Cities in the United States.

The arts and culture scene generates nearly $40 million in local economic activity, and that success is what members of this small group discussed Monday.

Randy Cohen is the vice president of research for Americans for the Arts. They said the numbers don’t lie — economic impact studies connect arts and cultural products to jobs and revenue, and Paducah is one of the cities being studied.

“The current study that you all are a part of 395 communities across all 50 states,” Cohen said. “We study communities as small as 1,400 people, as large as 4 million. Small rural communities, Suburban neighborhoods, large urban cities — if the arts are happening there, there’s a measurable economic impact of them arts,” Cohen says.

In Kentucky, arts and culture is a $5.6 billion industry, 2.6% of the state economy and supports roughly 47,000 jobs.

Paducah’s arts and culture scene is an example of a city reaping the benefits.

“Seventy percent of the people attending are from outside of Paducah,” said Mary Hammond with the Paducah Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “And that they’re spending much higher than the national average when they come to Paducah. The arts are big, not just quality of life, (but) education.”

Hammond said the arts sector “touches all parts of our lives, and we need that creativity. Creativity is what our country is based on.”

Support and advocacy at the federal level translates to money back home.

The chamber group also met with a representative from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Monday night on Local 6 at Six, our area’s Inland Waterways are incredibly important. They’re a big economic driver that creates thousands of jobs in Paducah, McCracken County and all of western Kentucky. We’ll hear the takeaways from the meeting Monday with the Waterways Council.

On Tuesday, the group has a busy day that starts with a meeting at the Department of Energy. That meeting is focused on continued clean up funding for the DOE Paducah site and possible future development at the site.