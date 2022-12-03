Local historian requests Jefferson Davis markers for Arts & Heritage Center | News

Now that the city of Augusta has voted to erase all mention of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the 5th Street bridge, a local historian is requesting that two of historical markers on that bridge be added to the collections at the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta.

Milledge Murray wrote to the Augusta clerk of commission on Nov. 18 asking that the two plaques on the South Carolina side that bear Jefferson Davis’ portrait and information about his service in the Confederate States of America be added to the Center’s archives. Murray serves on the Heritage Committee for the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta.

Augusta Commissioners were scheduled to address Murray’s request at their administrative meeting Nov. 29 but instead deferred to the advice of Augusta city attorney Wayne Brown, who said the request held “legal implications” and should first be reviewed during a future executive session.

Opponents of commissioners’ Nov. 15 decision to remove Davis’ name from the bridge have vowed to take the city to court, alleging that the commissioners’ action was illegal per Georgia’s Monument Protection Act to remove the historical markers.

The bridge is home to six historical markers commemorating the former Confederate president: the two plaques requested by Murray; two similar ones affixed to the Augusta side; and two mid-span engravings.

The South Carolina chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the two plaques Murray is requesting to the city of Augusta 91 years ago. They now Hang at the North Augusta end of the 5th Street Bridge; the two similar plaques were donated by the Georgia chapter and are affixed to the bridge on the Augusta side.

The plaques “represent a significant part of North Augusta’s history as the South Carolina entrance into Georgia at the Fifth Street location,” Murray wrote in his Nov. 18 letter to the Augusta clerk of commission. “In interpreting our history, we often refer to the Henry Shultz Toll bridge that was at the same location. That bridge stood from 1814 to the 1870’s when it was washed away by flooding.”

The flood that destroyed the toll bridge also destroyed the African-American town of Hamburg, which was at the South Carolina Terminus of what is now the 5th Street/Jefferson Davis bridge.