Local Hero: Maria Jimenez-Torres, Leading Through the Arts | Local Heroes

Nominee Name: Maria Jimenez-Torres
Title: Executive director
Organization/Business: Plaza de la Raza
Website: plazadelaraza.org
“There are those that say a lot and do little, and then there is Maria Jimenez. Maria is all action, all heart, all “let’s do this.” She has dedicated almost every waking hour for over three decades to the thousands of young people who attend after-school art, dance and performing arts classes at Eastside Los Angeles’ Plaza de la Raza. She embraces the idea that art changes lives, that all young people are Talented and that every child and teen should have access to art creation , be it through painting, dancing, music, dance or theater. I have personally seen the Transformation of youth as they begin a theater writing class as shy and quiet students and, with Maria’s support and guidance, become confident and proud artists. Maria knows art heals and has healed countless lives.” — Nancy De Los Santos, nominator
About Maria Jimenez-Torres
Maria Jimenez-Torres first volunteered at Plaza de la Raza in 1987. Today, she is the education and executive director for the School of Performing and Visual Arts. She instituted the summer concert series, which brings free concerts to Lincoln Heights, Boyle Heights and surrounding neighborhoods. She expanded the School for the Performing and Visual Arts and developed new partnerships with community organizations by hosting local Resident artists’ companies. She also created the new Breezeway Outdoor Media Space, the Filmmaking, Social Media and Computer Literacy Lab, and the Teatro for Social Justice Initiative, which hosted student theater productions. Under her leadership, Plaza de la Raza has expanded its School for the Performing and Visual Arts program to over 5,200 students annually and an annual 30,000-person audience.