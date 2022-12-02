Local Hero: Maria Jimenez-Torres, Leading Through the Arts | Local Heroes

“There are those that say a lot and do little, and then there is Maria Jimenez. Maria is all action, all heart, all “let’s do this.” She has dedicated almost every waking hour for over three decades to the thousands of young people who attend after-school art, dance and performing arts classes at Eastside Los Angeles’ Plaza de la Raza. She embraces the idea that art changes lives, that all young people are Talented and that every child and teen should have access to art creation , be it through painting, dancing, music, dance or theater. I have personally seen the Transformation of youth as they begin a theater writing class as shy and quiet students and, with Maria’s support and guidance, become confident and proud artists. Maria knows art heals and has healed countless lives.” — Nancy De Los Santos, nominator

Nancy De Los Santos, nominator