Local groups recognized with Governors Awards in the Arts | News

Govt. Andy Beshear recently announced nine winners of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, including two from the Local 6 area.

Beshear awarded the Business Award to Independence Bank in Graves County for its Horses of Hope fundraising efforts benefiting the Ice House Art Guild.

The Community Arts Award went to the Murray Art Guild in Calloway County.

The other recipients include:

“The arts are transformational, and these Kentucky artists and organizations have used their talents to tell the stories of our Commonwealth and lift up every community through their work,” Beshear said during a ceremony recognizing the winners on Tuesday at the state Capitol. “I want to congratulate the nine honorees and thank them for their commitment to our Commonwealth and our people.”

Beshear’s office says the Governor’s Awards in the Arts recognize individuals’ and organizations’ Dedication to sharing the state’s arts history with the people who live there.

The award recipients receive is itself a piece of artwork commissioned by the Kentucky Arts Council. Beshear’s office says the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts are hand-crafted Navajo (or Diné) flutes created by artist Fred Nez-Keams of Mercer County.