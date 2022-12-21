Local group makes the arts more accessible

CODY BOYER Elko Daily Correspondent



ELKO — Local theater group Silver Stage Players teamed up with Great Basin College Professor Dr. Joshua Webster, who teaches literature and creative writing, to host an acting and play writing class.

Webster was recently awarded the Nevada Arts Council Fellowship grant for Dramatic Writing. Teamed up with local acting Troupe SSP, they are using the grant to expand the local arts community.

The team Hosted a one-day play writing class to help aspiring Writers see how easy it is for them to create their own Masterpieces to be acted out on stage. That was followed up on the second day with an actors’ workshop to heighten skills of those more interested in the front of house and less on the backend of writing.

The class was open to ages 16 and above, bringing in the Talented Actors seen in the annual Poe & Pints ​​performances to give insight on how to develop themselves as actors. Silver Stage Vice Chair Derek Burwell said, “We really want to get more people involved and show that the artists in our small community can come out and be seen and really have a voice.”

The community is always eager to come out and support thespians, but not many have the confidence to try out and get on stage. This introductory class is a foray into the potential of more classes to increase interest in the arts.

With Elko’s recent expansion into the arts with the new EHS Performing Arts Building, as well as many local acting groups popping up and entertaining crowds year round, the arts are on the rise.

“It’s great to see the growth into the arts, instead of another football field or sports grant,” said Silver State Players actress Hilary Griffin. “The arts have been around for centuries and will continue to. It’s nice to see the ability for kids not interested in sports to find their voice.”

Silver Stage has started Outreach before classes by going in to assist EHS Drama department with their recent show “Seuss Odyssey” and going in and talking to students about stage presence and key things needed in performing.

“The beautiful new facility is great for them, and with helping these kids step up their level of acting and showing the town the investment was worth it,” Griffin said.

After winning the grant Webster said, “I had the opportunity to have Silver Stage perform a previous work of mine. I wanted to use this money to show people how easy it really is to write their own works.”

While teaching literature and writing for GBC, Webster demonstrates a true passion for the craft.

These workshops show that you don’t have to go to college for writing to achieve your goal. With such a wide array of groups to work with, filled with multifaceted people to draw from, the class is a hopeful journey to potentially more diverse and in-depth programs.