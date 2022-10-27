Local Golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) – Five weeks ago eight Northern Nevada ladies saw their lives change.

Meet the High Desert Wedge Warriors – a group of Amateur Golfers from Reno’s LPGA chapter. They all came together to form a team, a feat in and of itself, to compete at the western Qualifiers out at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.

In their first season together the women shot just well enough at the course in Sparks.

“They’re all sitting there at the table like ‘woah’ and I’m like ‘what?’ and they’re like ‘we qualified, we qualified,’” said team captain, Donna Clark.

Finishing one spot above the cut line meant the ladies earned a spot at the LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals near Austin, Texas this weekend. The Wedge Warriors were the only Nevada team to qualify.

“We made a commitment that day (after securing a bid) that we’re going to stay together,” said team member Ida Centoni Montgomery. “There’s always a way if you’re committed. It was a great team building exercise. It’s going to be a magical week. We’re so excited to represent Reno and Northern Nevada.”

The Wedge Warriors are in Texas right now. They’ll be joined by 49 other teams and will compete against hundreds of other women.

The local ladies have been playing round after round at courses all over our area since the finish at Red Hawk to get their skills good enough to place well.

“Most of the gals…once they’ve got a competitive thought process they’re all playing better golf,” said Centoni Montgomery. “We’re just going to keep it going.”

If you’d like to support the women on their trip you can contact Centoni Montgomery at [email protected], call 530-718-0005, or Donate to their GoFundMe.

