for my festival kicks off this weekend and there will be national and local musicians, Bands and artists organizers have included several local artists, including Cat Wilson, who lives in Northwest Arkansas. Here are some photos of her team setting up the selfie thrown installation today. The selfie Throne includes props and neon lights set up on *** fun backdrop. Wilson says it’s an elaborate and interactive project that you can be *** part of. Well, people want to be part of art, right? We don’t want to just look at art, we want to be the art. So self gives you the chance to be part of art and as part of the project, people are encouraged to share their photos and their experiences online with the hashtag selfie thrown. Wilson’s work has been Featured at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and at the Louvre in Paris and she says it’s been exciting to create this project from start to finish. And so every time like the neon vendor shows me *** a new idea for the selfie thrown, I’m like, wow! And then when the musician, Kevin Black sends me a *** track that he just finished for the music portion, it’s blowing my mind. It’s just everything just keeps getting bigger and better. It’s amazing

Local experimental artist Featured at FORMAT Festival Kat Wilson’s #selfiethrone will be on the grounds Sept 23-25 Updated: 4:27 PM CDT Sep 25, 2022

The weekend will be full of curated curiosity – from forest enclaves, disco Barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession. From the get-go, Wilson envisioned installations to invite visitors in. The Thrones are embellished with vibrant, often kitschy objects set against charmingly gaudy backdrops. “Selfie-culture changed the way my subjects were interacting with me as a photographer, they were directing me—this is my best side, try this angle,” as she puts it, “let them take their own damn pictures.” #selfiethrone launched in 2015 in her Bentonville studio, she has kept creative control of the scene, lighting, and output. Wilson will unveil her newest Throne for festival-goers to take snapshots of themselves at the entrance to the Bizarre Bazaar. The Bizarre Bazaar will be a maze of uniquely curated vendor and retail booths as well as the main food court. “I want to give festival visitors from around the world a little something weirdly Arkansas to experience and take back home, some camouflage and a deer felt fitting,” says Wilson. She has teamed up with sign-fabricator Derrick Maxey to construct a skeletal neon deer head to adorn the Throne surrounded by camo netting. For the FORMAT #selfiethrone, Wilson has designed everything from backdrop to costumes, but what she loves most about this project is that it is a showcase of all the creative (and sometimes strange) energy the region has to offer. For updates on Kat Wilson , Part(ty) Art, and FORMAT follow @katwilsonartist and @format_festival. Kat Wilson is a Northwest Arkansas-based experimental artist. She received an MFA from the University of Arkansas and co-founded Bottle Rocket gallery. Through exuberant photography, paintings, and immersive installations, Wilson transcends centuries-old compositional devices. Wilson’s work has been published in Communication Arts, the Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post, and displayed at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and The Louvre, among others.