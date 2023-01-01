Local disc golfers celebrate the new year with a disc golf tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – To celebrate their new year Appalachian disc golf Hosted a disc golf tournament at the Jackson Park disc golf course.

“Today we’re just celebrating the new year by bringing some friends out to the course to play a round of disc golf,” said Owner of Appalachian disc golf, Julian Powell.

Powell has been hosting tournaments like Todays for over 10 years now, but he says the growth he has seen in the last two years is amazing.

“It’s becoming more of a sport but it’s still kind of in the Hobby phase and with any of these they tend to go up and down, they’re kind of on a wavelength. You’ll get huge growth for two years and then you’ll see a small decline and they just kind of go up and down like a wavelength. Over the last two years it hasn’t been much of a wave but more of a mountain,” Powell said.

With no signs of slowing down based on how things are going for disc golf.

“I see it continuing to grow. I see it becoming more of an accepted sport in schools where schools will probably start having disc golf teams. A lot of Colleges have already started so we’re hoping to see that branch into high schools where they can have Clubs or club teams. So we’re really looking to see the youth disc golf movement grow,” said Powell.

If you are interested in more information about Appalachian disc golf you can find them on Facebook or click here for their website.

