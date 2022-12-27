Local college volleyball players lead Clinic for youth

Cortney VanLiew, Jessica Lucas and Chandler Clark brought their college volleyball experience back to their home county six years ago by hosting a Clinic for youth.

VanLiew said there were about 30 young girls who attended to learn all facets of the game, including hitting, serving, blocking, setting and defense.

When The Crew Volleyball Clinic was conducted Friday in the gymnasiums at Immanuel Lutheran School in Seymour, 137 girls from age 3 to eighth grade had an opportunity to learn from nine current, former or incoming college volleyball players.

The growth in the number of attendees and college players is crazy, VanLiew said.

“That first year, I would have never guessed that this is how big it has gotten,” she said. “Every year, we add more. This year, we’re adding a little kids group, the Volleytots, which I’m excited about.”

So what has brought more youth to the clinic? For one, VanLiew said college rules have changed with how they can market the clinic. Also, more and more kids in the area are playing volleyball, whether it’s for their school, club team or both.

“Every year, I’m like, ‘I didn’t know there were anymore kids in the county, Mom,’” VanLiew said, laughing, referring to a conversation she had with her mother, Janet VanLiew, who helps with the Clinic . “We have kids coming from Columbus now. People are putting it on Facebook, which is getting a lot of help.”

The draw from Columbus likely comes from VanLiew going to Columbus East High School for four years after spending her early school years at Immanuel.

After graduating in 2017, she was a star player at Florida Gulf Coast University. She finished there in May and is now pursuing a Master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville. This past semester, she was an intern with the UofL Athletic department and was a student manager for the volleyball team, which just played in the national championship.

The other former players helping with Friday’s Clinic were Clark, who graduated from Seymour High School in 2016 and Morehead State University in 2019, and Sammie Pottschmidt, a 2011 Brownstown Central High School Graduate and 2015 Marshall University graduate.

Current college volleyball players helping were Trinity Lutheran High School graduates Ruthie Bingham (Mount St. Joseph University), Kennedy Hoffman (Otterbein University), Hannah Sabotin (University of Indianapolis) and Kamzi Gross (Franklin College).

Current Seniors who have signed to play in college and Assisted at the Clinic were Seymour High School’s Olivia Fish (Wake Forest University) and Cali Cummings (Indiana University Kokomo).

Those attending the Clinic were given the same instruction the Athletes receive from their college coaches. Sessions for grades 6 to 8 and grades 3 to 5 preceded a new offering this year for age 3 to Grade 2. Volleytots was designed to introduce players to the game of volleyball in a noncompetitive environment through repetition and teamwork in a fun, safe and nurturing environment.

“The really cool thing is it’s all local girls, so it’s all girls that did the same path that they are doing,” VanLiew said of a benefit to the attendees. “They started at Immanuel or they started at Seymour Middle School, so it’s not like we all went somewhere big. We’re all local kids, and so I think that can be inspiring to them, like, ‘Hey, we were in your shoes a few years ago,’ so it’s still possible for anybody to find their place, which is what I really love about it.”

The young girls seeing more high school players go on to play in college is good, too, VanLiew said. Even some of the high-schoolers who helped out attended the Clinic in the past, and they may soon be college players coming back to help.

“We’re just local kids that are following dreams, and then we’re helping inspire the next group like the group before us did,” VanLiew said. “Now, it’s like everybody is finding a place to play.”

Some are NCAA Division I, II or III. Some are NAIA.

“Which I think is really cool. If you want to play, there is a place for you. You’re just playing. You’re going to school and you’re playing,” VanLiew said.

Clark agreed it’s great to see the growth of the Clinic over the years.

“I think our community as a whole and Jackson County as a whole, whether it’s Seymour, Brownstown, Trinity, all of the surrounding schools, the level of volleyball has grown significantly,” she said. “I think that us standing up here going through some of this stuff has definitely inspired girls at this age to start younger. We even have the Volleytots this year, so I think it’s just opening those avenues and those doors for girls to have the opportunity in this area.”

Clark said the Clinic is one of her favorite days going into the holidays each year. She earned her Master of Business Administration in 2020 and now works at Blue & Co. in Seymour and lives in Brownstown.

“I think that it’s fun to do in the winter because there are so many other opportunities with sports stuff in the summertime that I think this is fun to do in the winter and look forward to,” she said.

This was Pottschmidt’s first time helping with the clinic. She had been living in Indianapolis for physical therapy school and then was working in that area, but she got married in August and moved back to Jackson County. She now works both here and in Indianapolis.

“Since moving back home, I recently started helping out with the Cougar Volleyball Club and I’m coaching the 16s team now, just giving back to the girls,” she said. “I remember when I was this age and I looked up to any girl that was in college, knowing that playing college volleyball was my goal, and so being able to be around girls that have done that as a little kid, that was a huge thing for me.”

She was glad to be asked to help at the clinic.

“Being able to give back to these girls and spend time with them in the gym, it just seems like a no-brainer,” Pottschmidt said.

She, too, is happy to see a lot of youth interested in volleyball.

“I think it says a lot about the parents. I think it says a lot about Cortney and Janet taking the time to plan this. It just says a lot from a commitment level for the girls to come in on their break and put time in in the gym,” Pottschmidt said. “As much as we’re volunteering time to be here, I think it says more about the parents and the kids, being able to bring their children here and learn.”

She hopes to see the youth maintain their interest in volleyball and maybe even play in college someday.

“My hope would be that they would aspire to do the same thing we’re doing and just the Circle keeps on giving back,” Pottschmidt said.