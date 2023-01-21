Local Class of 2024 DB Jeilani Davis Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins are returning to a local high school power to try and build out next year’s recruiting class.

Class of 2024 safety Jeilani Davis has earned an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday on Twitter. His teammate at Mater Dei (CA), cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, committed to the Bruins on Thursday, and Davis is now the sixth Monarch in his grade to earn an offer from Coach Chip Kelly’s staff.

