Local Class of 2024 DB Jeilani Davis Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins are returning to a local high school power to try and build out next year’s recruiting class.

Class of 2024 safety Jeilani Davis has earned an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday on Twitter. His teammate at Mater Dei (CA), cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, committed to the Bruins on Thursday, and Davis is now the sixth Monarch in his grade to earn an offer from Coach Chip Kelly’s staff.

Davis was already sitting on offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Louisville, UNLV, USC and Wisconsin. Florida State and Oregon have also been recruiting the young defensive back.

Davis has taken visits to Colorado, Oregon and Utah, and he has also met with USC Coach Lincoln Riley.

In 10 appearances across his junior year, Davis recorded 37 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Davis racked up 13 tackles in a regular season game versus UCLA pipeline St. John Bosco (CA).

Davis is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and On3, but he does not have profiles on Rivals or ESPN at the moment. According to 247Sports, Davis is ranked as the No. 43 safety in the country and the No. 55 players in California.

Among safeties in California, Davis Ranks No. 4 overall and No. 3 among uncommitted prospects.

Of the 23 offers UCLA has sent out to the class of 2024 prospects, six have gone to Mater Dei products. Quarterback Elijah Brown earned his offer in January 2022, while Offensive linemen DeAndre Carter and Brandon Baker picked theirs up in March and cornerback Zabien Brown got one in May. Dunbar-Hawkins got his in September and committed Thursday.

The Bruins have two Mater Dei graduates in their secondary already – safety William Nimmo Jr. and cornerback Jaylin Davies – and they are adding a third in Dunbar-Hawkins.

The secondary is undergoing some changes this offseason, though, as reports surfaced Thursday that UCLA was set to hire Kodi Whitfield as its next cornerbacks coach. Since that new position overlaps with defensive backs Coach Brian Norwood’s role, it remains to be seen if Norwood takes over as safeties coach or moves elsewhere.

UCLA’s one-member class of 2024 currently ranks No. 29 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12, according to the 247Sports Composite.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JEILANI DAVIS/TWITTER