Local Class of 2023 Defensive Lineman William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville Football in Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.

Spencer was originally offered a Scholarship by UofL back in March of 2021 by former head Coach Scott Satterfield and his staff. That interest from Louisville carried over after their hiring of Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach earlier this month, especially following Brohm’s decision to retain defensive line coach Mark Ivey on his staff.

