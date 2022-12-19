Local Class B basketball coaches quickly adjust thanks to snow – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — The recent Blizzard that covered the state impacted multiple teams and that includes the Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier Rebels and Medina/Pingree-Buchanan boys basketball teams.

The Thunder were supposed to open their season on Saturday, Dec. 17, when they were scheduled to face North Border at Harold Newman Arena. The Rebels were supposed to open their season on Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they were supposed to play Strasburg-Zeeland, before playing Kidder County on Friday, Dec. 16. All three of those games were postponed.

Rebels head Coach Kevin Strobel said the weather-related postponements were frustrating but it was impossible to do anything about them. Strobel said he knew the game against Strasburg-Zeeland was being postponed on Monday, Dec. 12, and he got an email calling off their game against Kidder County on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“I guess, not much you can do with the weather,” Strobel said. “We have to move forward and make the most of it. A week out of the gym is going to be interesting to see how the kids come back and react but everybody is in the same boat, we’re all facing this weather together.”

The Thunder were heading into their Matchup against the Eagles with the hopes of taking down the No. 9-ranked team in the state. Thunder head Coach Bob Young said he and his team did not get any practices in before their anticipated Matchup with the Eagles. Young said he found out about the cancellation of the opener on Dec. 16. Young said the team hasn’t been able to hold a practice since Dec. 9.

Young said the weather will impact the way that he is able to structure his practices because they have to transition from being focused on the game to returning to basics.

“So this week we would’ve been a lot more focused on getting game ready and when we get back together hopefully Monday, we’re gonna go back to getting in shape a little bit and getting up and down and probably reviewing some of the “Fundamentals we were doing the first couple of weeks,” Young said.

The Storm reportedly dropped 13 inches of snow in Jamestown, which made traveling to and from practices for local teams impossible.

“I can’t remember the last time we missed four days of school due to storms like this one has been,” Strobel said. “So it’s made it difficult, usually you get one bad day and you dig out the next one and by the third day, it’s back to normal. I think it’s been four days of storming here now.”

The Rebels are now scheduled to open their season at 7:30 pm on Monday, Dec. 19, when they face Glen Ullin/Hebron.

“We’ll just approach it how we would’ve last Tuesday when we were supposed to open up,” Strobel said. “Obviously a different opponent now, but we’ll approach it similarly. We’re going to try to work in a practice here this weekend here before Monday. Hopefully, everybody can make it to that and touch base on a few things and go from there. It’s still basketball, like I said, it’s a different opponent and it just got pushed back a week later.”

The Thunder have more time off before their new season opener against Carrington on Thursday, Dec. 29, meaning they will have had 306 days between games.

“This one will be much later than any other year, usually we have two to three games in at that time,” Young said. “Any first game, you want to make sure you play good defense and rebound and protect the basketball because usually the first game there’s those opening night jitters and everyone’s always excited. So if you can take care of those three little things, playing good defense, rebounding and protecting the ball, we feel that we’ll be in good shape.”

Both Young and Strobel noted quickly changing which opponent they are preparing for is easier earlier in the season because of the lack of film that teams are sending out.

“It can be difficult but on the other hand it’s the first couple of games of the season,” Strobel said. “Every team is a little different, so there’s not a lot out there on tape yet. So in that regard, it’s probably a good thing. I’ve seen Strasburg played one game, Kidder had a couple games in so you can get some information there but it’s still early on, so you’re still not sure actually each team is going to end up looking throughout the season.”