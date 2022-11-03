Local Boy Scout honored for partnering with child development center

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The PA Geraci Child Development Center in Fort Myers is saying thank you to a local Boy Scout after he partnered with the center for his Eagle Scout project.

Sam Clere of Troop 3300 decided to improve playtime for young students by constructing a kid-sized chess board and tetherball set for the school playground.

The center welcomed back Sam, his family and his Boy Scout Troop to the Playground to say thank you. The Eagle Scout project was marked complete with a Dedication plaque in Sam’s name which was added to the wall facing the updated play area.

“I hope students see that plaque and think wow, this kid made that,” said Sam Clere. “Maybe they join Boy Scouts one day and go on the trail to eagle and make something amazing.”

Following the Playground presentation, Sam gave a heartfelt speech to thank everyone on his journey to making Eagle Scout. Students created colorful drawings of their new chess and tetherball play area and gifted them inside a keepsake book.

“Eagle Scout” is the highest rank a young person can reach in Scouting. In fact, only around 5% of all Scouts who joined ever reach the Eagle rank. As such, becoming an Eagle Scout is an exceptionally difficult challenge, even for Scouts who can complete Merit Badges and rank requirements quickly!

PA Geraci is part of Child Care of Southwest Florida, a nonprofit that offers five learning centers for children and families across the region.