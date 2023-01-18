Local Basketball Round Up & Myrtle Point boys off to 4-0 start in Skyline season

Jan. 17—Myrtle Point’s boys basketball team is out to a 4-0 record in its first year in the Class 1A Skyline League after the Bobcats beat Umpqua Valley Christian 63-30 on Friday.

Myrtle Point now has won six games in a row heading into a week with three games, the big one Friday night at home against Elkton, which is also 4-0. The Bobcats host Days Creek in a nonleague game on Tuesday and visit Glendale on Saturday.

NEW HOPE 56, POWERS 36: The Cruisers came up short at home on Friday against the Warriors, falling to 1-3 in league play.

Powers has a nonleague game against Milo Adventist Academy on Tuesday and visits North Douglas on Friday before hosting Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday.

RIDDLE 61, PACIFIC 42: The Pirates came up short in their attempt for their first Skyline League win Friday when the Irish pulled away in the second half.

Pacific plays Bandon’s JV Squad on Wednesday and has league games Friday at Days Creek and Saturday at home against New Hope.

EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 40, BANDON 34: The Tigers lost on the road Saturday, falling to 4-3 in Valley Coast Conference play.

East Linn Christian is a perfect 7-0 in league play.

Bandon was coming off a 60-34 win over Reedsport on Thursday. In that game, Eli Freitag had 15 points, Carter Brown 12, Owen Brown 10 and Dylan Kamph eight.

Alex Dukovich had 10 points and Jay B Noel nine for Reedsport, which also fell to Central Linn 61-26 on Saturday. William Buzard had eight points for the Brave in that loss. Ben Belcastro had 16 for the Cobras.

Bandon is at Waldport on Tuesday and Illinois Valley on Friday this week. Reedsport, which is 0-7 in the league, hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday and visits Oakland on Friday. Those are the top two teams in the South division, with Gold Beach 7-0 and Oakland 6-1.

The Panthers beat the Oakers 63-55 on Thursday and topped Toledo 93-33 on Saturday. They host Waldport on Friday.

MADRAS 57, MARSHFIELD 46: The Pirates came up short on the road Saturday in their final tuneup before the Sky-Em Season starts on Tuesday.

Story continues

Marshfield is 8-7 with its entirely new varsity roster. The Pirates open league play at home against Junction City on Tuesday. North Bend, meanwhile, is home for Marist Catholic.

The boys teams play first the first half of league play, tipping off at 5:45 pm, followed by the girls about 7:15.

Junction City has the best nonleague record among the boys teams at 13-2. Marshfield is 10-5 and Marist Catholic 9-4 among the girls squads.

GIRLS

BANDON 54, EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 41: The Tigers picked up a big road win Saturday, improving to 6-1 in the Valley Coast Conference and keeping first place in the league’s south division.

“It was a good win for us,” Bandon Coach Jordan Sammons said. “ELC is a tough team and it was a good game. We were finally able to pull away in the fourth but we definitely had to work for it.

“I’m proud of the girls and the way they stepped up.”

Olivia Thompson had 20 points and made nine of her 10 free throws for Bandon. Makiah Vierck added four 3-pointers and 14 points in the win and Lizzy Stice scored 10.

Bandon, which also beat Reedsport 63-27 on Tuesday, has won three straight after its league loss to Central Linn. The Tigers are at Waldport and Illinois Valley this week.

Reedsport fell to Central Linn 33-11 on Saturday and is still winless in league play heading into its games against Gold Beach and Oakland this week.

Oakland is 4-2 and second in the south region after beating Gold Beach 41-23 on Thursday. The Panthers fell to Toledo 44-36 on Saturday.

POWERS 45, NEW HOPE 39: The Cruisers bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating the Warriors on Friday to improve to 3-1 in Skyline League play.

They face league-leading North Douglas on Friday and host Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday.

MYRTLE POINT 50, UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: The Bobcats improved to 3-1 in Skyline League play with their home win Friday.

Following a nonleague game against Days Creek on Tuesday, they host Elkton on Friday. In the very cluttered top of the league standings, North Douglas is 3-0 and UVC and New Hope join Myrtle Point and Powers at 3-1. Camas Valley is 2-1.

PACIFIC 35, RIDDLE 19: The Pirates got their first league win by beating the visiting Irish on Friday.

After its nonleague game against Bandon’s JV team Tuesday, the Pirates face Days Creek on Friday and New Hope on Saturday.