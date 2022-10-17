Local basketball officials organization looking for new candidates for the upcoming season

There is a national shortage of referees and officials for high school and youth sports. The situation is no different in Eastern Washington.

Football games throughout the fall were moved to Thursday nights or Saturdays due to lack of available officials for the glut of Friday night games. With basketball season quickly approaching, local organizers are making a plea.

Spokane Basketball Officials, the organizing body in the region, is in desperate need of new recruits. All candidates need is interest and desire to perpetuate youth sports.

The organization serves the greater Spokane area and Eastern Washington, including the Greater Spokane League and most local schools, AAU, and basketball camps. There may be opportunities to referee district and state tournaments.

SBO will provide training to prospective candidates – at no charge – who will learn how to officiate from its top officials. Once training is complete, new officials can make between $30 and $75 per game. With games covering 11 months of the year, officials can make their own schedule.

To apply, candidates need to be at least 16 years old and be physically fit enough to keep up with a full-court basketball game. Go to: RefSpokane.com, click “Basketball” and fill out a quick informational form. SBO is an equal opportunity organization.