Local basketball officials needed for upcoming youth and high school seasons | News

The Northern Nevada Basketball Officials Association (NNBOA) is looking for adults with an interest in basketball to become an official and become part of the basketball community in our area.

An informational meeting will be held at 6 pm Monday, Sept. 26, at the Tamarack Junction in Reno. Training sessions for new officials will be held next month with a mandatory Clinic for all officials at the end of October.

The National Federation of State High School Associations estimates that roughly 50,000 officials have left the profession in the last five years, and that shortage has been felt in Northern Nevada.

“Being a high school official is a rewarding endeavor for anyone who enjoys sports and especially for those who want to support youth sports in our community,” said Jeff Leathers, president of the NNBOA. “We want our kids to be able to compete and enjoy a game we all love and we need more officials in order to do that.”

There are a number of great reasons to get involved with the NNBOA, including:

• Supporting youth sports

• Being active and getting exercise

• Learning important life skills

• Challenge to learn and improve

• The camaraderie of being part of an association

• Extra money and flexible hours

• Love of the game

“Our association is made up of a wide range of men and women, from recent high school players and college students to retirees, and everyone in between,” Leathers said. “All you need to become an official is a willingness to learn.”

The NNBOA is the professional organization serving not only high school basketball through the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) but also middle school, youth and adult recreational leagues in the area.

Current NNBOA officials and alumni have officiated at the junior college and NCAA Division I level. Clint Vondrak, a Carson City native who is a Major League Baseball umpire, is a former member of the NNBOAA.

Registration and more information can be found at Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association : OFFICIALS MAIN PAGE (niaa.com)