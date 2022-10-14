Local Authors celebrated at Arts Center October 20-21





An upcoming trio of literary events at the Center for the Arts will celebrate the Achievements of two local authors, October 20 – 21.

Celebrating Local Authors: Alison Umminger and Maggie Mitchell, turns a Hometown focus on what is usually part of the center’s Visiting Artist Series by honoring the work of Umminger and Mitchell, both of whom are part of the University of West Georgia’s English faculty.

“As we continue to observe the arts center’s twentieth anniversary, we are proud to celebrate our local authors,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “We are happy to have them as part of our literary community. It is astonishing the number of local authors that have published works. This is a Testament to our local education system and the continued support of literary artists through our Carrollton Writers Guild.”

Alison Umminger wrote American Girls, a coming-of-age novel that follows Anna as she navigates her teen life in Los Angeles. Maggie Mitchell wrote Pretty Is, a novel about two young girls who are abducted in two different states by the same person and relive the experience later in adulthood.

“Maggie and Alison have inspired so many students at UWG,” said Carrollton Writers Guild VP Elyse Wheeler. “The Guild is excited that they will share their creative journey and expertise with the community.”

Celebrating Local Authors will feature three events at the center over the course of two days:

Luncheon with Authors

October 20, 2022

12 – 2pm

$25 (Carrollton Writers Guild Members get a $5 discount on tickets)

Evening Reading and Signing

October 20, 2022

7 – 8 p.m

$5

Workshop: Mining the World for Stories

October 21, 2022

10am – 12pm

$15 per person; $10 for Carrollton Writers Guild Members

Admission to each event can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.

Celebrating Local Authors is Sponsored by Tisinger Vance PC.

What: Celebrating Local Authors: Alison Umminger and Maggie Mitchell

When: October 20 – 21

Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts

For questions regarding this event, please call 770-838-1083 or email [email protected]