Local arts council seeking artist to create mural for Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County is now accepting applications for a mural to be “The Last Piece of the Park” for the newly renovated Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington.

“The Arts Council of Wilmington & New Hanover County is interested in receiving applications from artists with experience and interest in collaborative, community-based mural projects that build social ties, represent diversity, and/or develop a sense of communal ownership of public spaces, said the council on the application page.

Per the arts council, the winning design should highlight the heritage and history of the park and look good doing it. The mural will be placed on the stucco wall facing Bijou Park at 221 N. Front Street.

The budget maximum is $40,000, including design, installation, artist fees, travel, insurance, materials, etc. Artists are also expected to use high-quality paint and seals to make sure the mural lasts for a long time. Artists will be selected based on the following criteria:

“Artistic accomplishment as demonstrated by images of previously completed artwork and references.

Technical competence and comparable scale of past works.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with community stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to complete projects on time and within budget.”

The application deadline is Jan. 1, and the winning design will be announced on Feb. 15. It will be installed between April and May and completed by May 15. You can apply to create the mural or apply to sponsor the mural on the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.