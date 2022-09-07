Local artists selected for regional art show at Walton Arts Center
More than 70 local artists have been selected to showcase their work at the Walton Arts Center’s upcoming regional art show this fall.
The exhibition, called “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time,” is set to open on Oct. 6 and run through Nov. 14 at Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside the Walton Arts Center.
In all, 74 artists were selected for the show out of more than 200 artists that submitted work for consideration in the show. Submissions were up by 55% over last year, officials said.
“It has been a joy reviewing the work and curating the 2022 exhibition,” said Kathy Thompson, longtime Fayetteville artist and curator for the show. “Like in 2021, themes of isolation and self-reflection are still strong among the works, but this year the size and scale of the individual art works are much larger. This exhibition will have a big impact on patrons.”
The show will open with a reception beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6 that is free to attend and open to the public.
The gallery opens on weekdays from noon until 2 pm, and from one hour prior to any Walton Arts Center show, and during intermission.
A full list of artists selected for the show is below.
For more information about Our Art, Our Region, Our Time, visit waltonartscenter.org.
Bella Vista
Paige Dirksen – Willow
Stephanie Lewis – The Illustrating Man
Bentonville
Ekaterina Kouznetsova – Courtyards
Somnath Mukherjee – Aji
Derek P. Scott – Quince & Berries
Amy Terry – Opaline Coral
Jan Waldon – Sophia and Pollen
Elkins
Mim Wynne – Chrome 2
Eureka Springs
John Rankine – What Would John Do (A Self Portrait)
Zeek Taylor – Hello Dolly
to Fayetteville
Maryam Amirvaghefi – You Can’t Hide
Jennifer Baugh – Three Mirrors
Whitney Allen Johnston Bell – Gus and Babs in Palo Duro Canyon
Aaron Bleidt – Offworld
Skye Compton – Why
Daniel Coston – Hoodoos in the fog is Petit Jean
Lara Felipe – We all fall down
Shelby Fleming – Brittle
Vincent Frimpong – Untitled and Americana
Aaron Giles – Dreaming and The Helping Hand
Kathleen Shannon O’Brien Hale – When You Judge a Woman By Her Appearance It Doesn’t Define Her It Defines You.
Pat Hennon – Nourishment
Kylanna Hardaway – A Lil Birdie Told Me
Nick Hobbs – Uplift and Vertigo
Susan Idlet – Sandbox
Mark Jackson – Poison Berries of Arkansas and Trivel
Hank Kaminsky – Untitled and Untitled
Acadia Kandora – Self Portrait 2022
Shabana Kauser – Dupatta #9
Maurice Konkle – after/because
Rebecca Ann LaTourette – Beam Me Up
Leilani Law – Chaosmos I
Michael Louis LeBlanc – MEALT Phase 1
Kellie Rushelle Lehr – Daydreams; residual
Cate McCoy – Painted Bluffs, Buffalo Point
Brian Meyer – Morning Dunes
Shelley Mouber – Their face by Dolce & gabana
Ray Allen Parker – She Breathes with Trees
Sabine Schmidt – School, Charleston, Franklin County
Chris Schultz – Big Green Mound
Dea Self – late march snow
JooEun Seo – Golden Tears
Steven Schneider – Solitude
Joel Storet – Communion
Deborah Thomas – Untitled (Amana Circles)
Jody Travis Thompson – Variations
South Walker – Jerry Garcia and The Bee Gees
Tim Walker – Fragile/Strong No. 1, Grip
Fort Smith
Sarah Ridgley – Memory of Nymphaeas 001
Amy Scoggins – Three Chairs
Huntsville
Leon Niehues – 3 Sculptures
Lincoln
Eugene Sargent – Eastern Hercules Beetle – female
Lowell
Scott Litzman – Rocky Mountain Big Horn
Ozark
Louise Halsey – Gaia’s Paradigm
Rogers
Terese Conway – Mist Over Lake Atalanta
Cory Corbett – Margaret
Chuck Davis – First Nation Bartender–Roland Pinault and Whose Name?
David Gomez – La Galletera
Catherine Goenner – The Unkept Kitchen
Pat Lewis – Ephemeral Frost
Monica McCleary – Jade Chair and Footstool
Russellville
Daniel Kostic – The Bride
Springdale
Kinya Christian – Because I Wanted To
Kirby Clark – Strip Tease
Larry Copas – Perch Stool
Brian Ellenbarger – Elevator No. 3/Winter Wheat
Anna Kennedy Guyton – Submerged
Shay Holloway – There’s Me, Somewhere in Between
Brandon Jennings – Herd
Milan Jilka – Pink Moons
Van Buren
Mary Elkins – Regaining Autonomy
Westville
Adrift in the Current by Katelyn Kingcade
Winslow
Cindy Arsaga – Near Terlingua
Cheryl Buell – Pirate of the High Sea and Subconscious vs. Conscious
