Local artists selected for regional art show at Walton Arts Center

More than 70 local artists have been selected to showcase their work at the Walton Arts Center’s upcoming regional art show this fall.

The exhibition, called “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time,” is set to open on Oct. 6 and run through Nov. 14 at Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside the Walton Arts Center.

In all, 74 artists were selected for the show out of more than 200 artists that submitted work for consideration in the show. Submissions were up by 55% over last year, officials said.

“It has been a joy reviewing the work and curating the 2022 exhibition,” said Kathy Thompson, longtime Fayetteville artist and curator for the show. “Like in 2021, themes of isolation and self-reflection are still strong among the works, but this year the size and scale of the individual art works are much larger. This exhibition will have a big impact on patrons.”

The show will open with a reception beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6 that is free to attend and open to the public.

The gallery opens on weekdays from noon until 2 pm, and from one hour prior to any Walton Arts Center show, and during intermission.

A full list of artists selected for the show is below.

For more information about Our Art, Our Region, Our Time, visit waltonartscenter.org.

Bella Vista

Paige Dirksen – Willow

Stephanie Lewis – The Illustrating Man

Bentonville

Ekaterina Kouznetsova – Courtyards

Somnath Mukherjee – Aji

Derek P. Scott – Quince & Berries

Amy Terry – Opaline Coral

Jan Waldon – Sophia and Pollen

Elkins

Mim Wynne – Chrome 2

Eureka Springs

John Rankine – What Would John Do (A Self Portrait)

Zeek Taylor – Hello Dolly

to Fayetteville

Maryam Amirvaghefi – You Can’t Hide

Jennifer Baugh – Three Mirrors

Whitney Allen Johnston Bell – Gus and Babs in Palo Duro Canyon

Aaron Bleidt – Offworld

Skye Compton – Why

Daniel Coston – Hoodoos in the fog is Petit Jean

Lara Felipe – We all fall down

Shelby Fleming – Brittle

Vincent Frimpong – Untitled and Americana

Aaron Giles – Dreaming and The Helping Hand

Kathleen Shannon O’Brien Hale – When You Judge a Woman By Her Appearance It Doesn’t Define Her It Defines You.

Pat Hennon – Nourishment

Kylanna Hardaway – A Lil Birdie Told Me

Nick Hobbs – Uplift and Vertigo

Susan Idlet – Sandbox

Mark Jackson – Poison Berries of Arkansas and Trivel

Hank Kaminsky – Untitled and Untitled

Acadia Kandora – Self Portrait 2022

Shabana Kauser – Dupatta #9

Maurice Konkle – after/because

Rebecca Ann LaTourette – Beam Me Up

Leilani Law – Chaosmos I

Michael Louis LeBlanc – MEALT Phase 1

Kellie Rushelle Lehr – Daydreams; residual

Cate McCoy – Painted Bluffs, Buffalo Point

Brian Meyer – Morning Dunes

Shelley Mouber – Their face by Dolce & gabana

Ray Allen Parker – She Breathes with Trees

Sabine Schmidt – School, Charleston, Franklin County

Chris Schultz – Big Green Mound

Dea Self – late march snow

JooEun Seo – Golden Tears

Steven Schneider – Solitude

Joel Storet – Communion

Deborah Thomas – Untitled (Amana Circles)

Jody Travis Thompson – Variations

South Walker – Jerry Garcia and The Bee Gees

Tim Walker – Fragile/Strong No. 1, Grip

Fort Smith

Sarah Ridgley – Memory of Nymphaeas 001

Amy Scoggins – Three Chairs

Huntsville

Leon Niehues – 3 Sculptures

Lincoln

Eugene Sargent – Eastern Hercules Beetle – female

Lowell

Scott Litzman – Rocky Mountain Big Horn

Ozark

Louise Halsey – Gaia’s Paradigm

Rogers

Terese Conway – Mist Over Lake Atalanta

Cory Corbett – Margaret

Chuck Davis – First Nation Bartender–Roland Pinault and Whose Name?

David Gomez – La Galletera

Catherine Goenner – The Unkept Kitchen

Pat Lewis – Ephemeral Frost

Monica McCleary – Jade Chair and Footstool

Russellville

Daniel Kostic – The Bride

Springdale

Kinya Christian – Because I Wanted To

Kirby Clark – Strip Tease

Larry Copas – Perch Stool

Brian Ellenbarger – Elevator No. 3/Winter Wheat

Anna Kennedy Guyton – Submerged

Shay Holloway – There’s Me, Somewhere in Between

Brandon Jennings – Herd

Milan Jilka – Pink Moons

Van Buren

Mary Elkins – Regaining Autonomy

Westville

Adrift in the Current by Katelyn Kingcade

Winslow

Cindy Arsaga – Near Terlingua

Cheryl Buell – Pirate of the High Sea and Subconscious vs. Conscious