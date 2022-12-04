Local artists Featured in Wellsville Creative Arts Center show, reception planned for December 9

Meet Amber Schuson, one of many to be Featured December 4- January 8, see preview gallery

By Andrew Harris

This week a big art show opens at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, featuring ten local artists. On Friday evening the show really starts with a reception from 5-7pm. You can meet the artists, buy art, have a great cup of coffee, and hobnob with fellow art lovers.

One of the Featured artists is Wellsville’s Amber Schuson, a familiar face in town, is also a prolific artist. Amber’s work was recently shown at the David A. Howe Library and received rave reviews. Read her artist bio below and stop down to meet her this Friday! A full list of artists is displayed during the show:

Amber Schuson is a local self-taught artist. Primarily an Acrylic painter of abstracts and landscapes, Amber also loves creating colorful unique upcycled art using a variety of materials. With over 20 years of painting experience, Amber has a unique style and perspective that makes her art catch the eye. Amber is currently in the process of making her art available for sale online and is always looking for opportunities to get her art out there.