Local artist’s exhibit at MCC set to kick off Monday | News, Sports, Jobs

At her idyllic Bob Sunday-designed home in the Woods just outside of Marshalltown’s city limits, local artist Kim Hanken has what could easily be described as the perfect set-up for the work she does. She heads up to her loft, takes a nice, long look out at the natural beauty surrounding her, and paints her take on it.

Since she was a young girl, Hanken, whose work will be on display at Marshalltown Community College’s Ray Frederick Art Gallery from Jan. 23 until Feb. 17, with a public reception scheduled Monday from 12:15 to 1:30 pm, knew she wanted to be an artist. Growing up in Marshalltown, she remembers sending samples to the Minneapolis Art Institute, which would place advertisements in Newspapers and Magazines asking for drawing submissions to determine if an individual had artistic talent, but she credits her grandfather with truly discovering her gift.

“We all need Mentors or someone to take notice. I knew what I loved, but I didn’t know what to do with it,” she said. “One time, I went to his house. He had his little garage workshop area. It was filled and hung up with all my drawings. They never told me that he was hanging them up.”

Hanken’s next mentor was middle school — and later high school — art teacher Hank Hall, who supported her all the way up until she graduated from MHS and followed her to UNI after she successfully applied for an art scholarship there.

“We had a very dysfunctional life, and he was that person who was the Catalyst that got me to realize just how passionate I was with art,” she said. “Some people are lucky that the calling of what they were supposed to do comes early in life.”

Despite her deep-seated passion for art, Hanken had other matters to attend to as she became an adult — namely, raising her three children with husband Doug, a now-retired Railroad worker. Nevertheless, she never lost that initial flame, and about 20 years ago, she said she reached a point where she was “starving” — she needed to create.

“I decided that it was time for me, and I started painting again,” she said. “I put myself on hold, like moms do. I couldn’t do both. I didn’t know how to do it all, so when the kids graduated and left home, I started to paint on Sundays. I’d get up at 5 in the morning, and I’d paint on Sundays.”

The abstract paintings that came from her brush were what she called “healing art,” her way of coping with “the things life gives you.” Hanken even went back to school, became a wellness Coach and ran Healing Space on 13th Street with her daughter Claire until the Pandemic hit. She and Doug then decided to retire, and that freedom allowed her to focus on what she loved doing the most. Still, she struggled with what she described as the block commonly associated with writers — what should I paint?

Whenever she needed inspiration and healing from ailments both physical and mental, she grounded herself to the Earth, feeling the vibrations and energy coming off of the sun, and her art is a reflection of that long standing love of the planet.

“It all felt right. It was all coming together what was wrong, and that was that I wasn’t getting out among nature. And so I would take longer walks, and I started picking things up that the Earth gave to me,” Hanken said. “And I say me, but the Earth gives it to everyone.”

Ever since then, she’s never had any trouble finding appropriate subject matter, and she doesn’t work off of any sort of a blueprint or formal template. And although she’s followed the work of famous female artists like Georgia O’Keefe and Luchita Hurtado, who didn’t become renowned until the end of her life, she strives to come up with creations that are entirely her own.

“It’s all organic. It all just happens. I never have a vision of what the end result is gonna be, but it always involves what the Earth has given me. It has provided me with everything,” Hanken said.

In recent years, the artist has enjoyed great support in the community where she has spent most of her life and found success selling her paintings, although it isn’t why she does it.

While a piece of art can be interpreted 100 different ways by 100 different people, Hanken does hope those who visit her exhibit will take away a few overriding themes: the desire to fall in love with Earth and protect it. And regardless of whether she finds fame and fortune — she cited the example of Vincent Van Gogh’s virtual anonymity while he was alive — she’ll keep going.

The Ray Frederick exhibit has been years in the making now — MCC Art Professor Tim Castle first contacted her about it four years ago — but Hanken is glad it’s finally happening. And in some ways, it’s a culmination of decades of hard work and creative exploration.

“I don’t want to live in fear. I don’t want to be tight, and so all of that for me, I’ve gotta paint wild. I’ve gotta paint fast. I have to be crazy when I paint. I can’t be restricted,” she said. “And I’m not afraid of failing.”

——

Contact Robert Maharry at 641-753-6611 ext. 255 or [email protected]