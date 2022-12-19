Local artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child hosts an art workshop

Hundreds of people came to the Palm Springs Art Museum to enjoy a day of hands-on art projects with local artists.

The museum calls the event “Family Plus.” Children and adults went to art-inspired workshops to create paper collages and vision boards.

Vendors from across the valley had their products on display for sale.

One of the museum’s feature artists, Clara Nieblas, Hosted a class teaching people how to paint a part of one of her paintings in the gallery.

“Art isn’t that accessible for so many people, especially art that’s in museums, right? So I wanted to be more accessible and for folks to take a little piece of here with them home,” says Clara Nieblas, a figurative painter and Featured artist in the Art Museum.

Nieblas is a figurative painter and art educator from the east valley.

If you are interested in attending an art-inspired workshop, “Family+” is every third Sunday of the month.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.