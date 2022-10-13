Local artist Shabana Kauser to host small works show Friday

Courtesy graphic

A Fayetteville-based painter will unveil a series of small original paintings, prints, and notecards at a new art show this weekend.

Artist Shabana Kauser will host a small works show set for 4-8 pm on Friday, Oct. 14 at Crisis Brewing Company, located at 210 S. Archibald Yell Dr. in Fayetteville.

From her bio:

Shabana is a British Artist, now living and working in Fayetteville. She creates contemporary realistic oil paintings that are influenced by her shared experiences as the daughter of Pakistani immigrants to the UK, and as an immigrant to the United States. Her paintings of South Asian women explore Memories of cultural, social, and economic transition. Using mainly traditional fabrics, namely the ‘Dupatta’ scarf in her work. Since 2017, and her first show, Shabana has now enjoyed successful Gallery Exhibits throughout the States. Some of her notable exhibits include 21c Museum, a Solo exhibit at Baker University in Kansas, and Argenta Gallery in Little Rock, AR and Fort Smith Regional Art Museum only a few months ago. She has worked with Crystal Bridges Museum with a studio demonstration. Shabana attended the University of Arts London, St. Martin’s College in the UK, and also completed the Artist Inc program that is organized by the Mid-American Arts Alliance.



For more information about the artist, visit shabanakauserart.com.