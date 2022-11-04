Local Artist Launches Debut Through Art Exhibition At UWS Kruk Gallery

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A Twin Ports based artist is launching her debut gallery exhibition at UWS this Friday.

Emily Koch is a UWS Graduate who has been making a name for herself in the Twin Ports in recent years.

As paintings were being hung for her upcoming show at the Kruk Gallery in the Holden Fine Arts Center, we asked about what Twin Ports art lovers can expect to see.

“A big part of this show is about connecting with your inner child and nostalgia. And so, it’s going to be a very enjoyable experience. I think there’s going to be some things that will put smiles on people’s faces. But then there’s also going to be opportunities for introspection, and there’s going to be some really light happy moments,” explained Koch.

The exhibition will feature a clown-themed painting series in a contemporary, experimental style along with an adult-sized blanket fort, projection art, and even a glowing cake!

The gallery manager explains that this show exemplifies art at UWS.

“The visual arts department at UWS is particularly interesting because there are these 3 strains. There is a straight studio arts strain, but there’s also arts education and arts therapy. And I think what Emily’s work on view here does is it mixes all of those,” said Annie Dugan, the gallery manager.

The exhibition will open on Friday with a reception from 5-8 pm and will be available in full for 2 weeks.

Emily’s unique paintings will stay in place through December 13.