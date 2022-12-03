Local artist finds success in MOV | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The paint is Flying around Raymond Cowell, a local artist who has begun to make quite a name for himself around town.

In addition to doing art for the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library, Attitudes. the Lost Anchor and the Dils Center, he has also performed live shows at the now-closed Par Bar and Grill.

Cowell is inspired by who he refers to as “MB,” a woman who painted murals in his hometown of Oxnard, Calif. He also feels the push of the last words of his late friend John Ring, “Don’t give up, try.” Ring told his nurse one day his best friend would be a famous singer or artist.

Cowell says it all started with “hate” his job as a telemarketer for the LA Times, which sent him on a mission to Hollywood with a few paintings to see what might happen.

“I sold $300 worth of art in 45 minutes, and I said all right, this is what I’m doing,” Cowell said. “I put myself on the beach in Ventura, Calif., for three straight years most days from 11 am until late night, sometimes three in the morning.”

At times, exhausted by the day, Cowell said, “some nights I wouldn’t even bother to walk home and would sleep on the beach.”

That experience was what he called “the most humbling moment” as he was getting back into his artwork while learning how to make it pay, to make his Talent into his way of living.

“I’ve been painting seriously for longer than 15 years; I started by doing graffiti in high school. This wasn’t something I felt I would end up doing. I was chasing my passion for music, and I fell back into art,” Cowell said.

He is motivated to use the gift of his Talent to paint lost loved ones to be hung in as Memorials — to give something truly priceless to people and a challenge to create. He never knows what he will be asked to do next.

“I’ve had many struggles as an artist,” Cowell said. “Although, one of my favorite things about doing this is letting my work speak for me, to inspire, to open minds and to show what handmade art is that you are your art. Music and art just became my Escape from reality growing up.”

The artistry doesn’t stop at painting. Cowell has played in three different bands up and down the West Coast and as far as Salt Lake City. Playing in the Bands Crevice, Shot in the Face, and Encoma, he has Talent that reaches beyond genres. Cowell’s usual price is $120 for a black and white on canvas, however, he does customize costs occasionally. He paints not just on Canvas but on almost any surface he’s given.

“I paint murals on any surface, canvas, bikes, cars and anything really that someone would want to be painted,” Cowell said. “I have been doing tailgates lately for $400.”

Cowell paints his way through life. His message for others is powerful and a reflection of the artist he is.

“The Rivers of life have rough waters sometimes ahead, don’t take every rock you hit personally. Learn to steer in the calmer waters, keep the best boat mates with you and never fear having to move past those who slow you down. Reach the goals that fill your own happiness,” Cowell said.

Cowell can be found on Facebook by name or at his studio, 3325 7th St., Parkersburg and by phone at 304-615-1545.