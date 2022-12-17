Local artist David Zinn may debut a permanent mural in Dexter next year

DEXTER, MI — Dexter may have a colorful mural created by Ann Arbor artist David Zinn next year pending city council approval.

Zinn is a local artist that has been creating artwork in and around Ann Arbor since 1987 and is known for his unique 3D drawings made with chalk or other materials found in interesting spots on sidewalks, buildings and other places.

MLive file photo of a chalk drawing by artist David Zinn for a scavenger hunt at Ann Arbor Art Fair 2021 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, July 17, 2021.Alyte Katilius | The Ann Arbor News

Dexter’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee is recommending that the City Council approve a permanent Zinn mural within the city. The committee is hoping that if this is approved it can be the start to a series of murals within Dexter.

Cheryl Willoughby, vice chair of Dexter’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee, said the idea for a mural first came up around 10 years ago when she met Zinn who created chalk art for the city’s annual Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival.

“I developed a proposal for the Arts, Culture and Heritage committee that this would be a fun thing to do,” she said. “It would be an artistic destination for families, which is what we love to come into town.”

Dexter City Council was asked at its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting to consider the recommendation to commission a mural created by Zinn that would not exceed $1,000 at the Monument Park gazebo. The mural may possibly debut an animal like a chipmunk or a black squirrel.

MLive file photo of a chalk drawing by artist David Zinn for a scavenger hunt at Ann Arbor Art Fair 2021 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, July 17, 2021.Alyte Katilius | The Ann Arbor News

During the meeting, city council members shared worries about marking the city’s iconic gazebo. Due to these concerns, the city council amended its motion to change the proposed mural location to the city’s farmers market pavilion.

The next step is for Zinn to come and check out the location to see what he may be able to do in the area. Once more information is compiled, the recommendation will return to the city council for final approval.

The whole concept behind the mural’s creation is to be enjoyable for both children and adults, Willoughby said, adding that the 3D artwork would also be an opportunity for photography while representing the city and what it has to offer.

“We were really trying to promote all of the fun things to do here as well as Engage the community to walk around the city and see what we have to offer while you’re looking for these murals that are Hidden in plain sight,” Willoughby said.

MLive file photo of some of Zinn’s work during the Ann Arbor Summer Festival.David Zinn

Right now it is difficult to say when the next step of this process will happen, Willoughby said, adding that she now needs to connect with Zinn for a consultation. She added the project would likely take place next year.

While Willoughby’s goal right now is just to get one of these murals passed, she said that “once you see one you are eager to see the next.” She hopes that if this becomes a series that Residents of Dexter can voice their feedback on future murals.

“I just think (these drawings are) a lot of fun and I think that if you can do anything in a city that creates something fun for families that just makes it even more exciting to be in the place that you are,” she said .

Read more from The Ann Arbor News:

University of Michigan dorm plans may be an opportunity for Treeline trail

5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Dec. 16-18)

Holiday popup gallery on Liberty Street in Ann Arbor runs through December