Local artist continues mural project

Haines City is ready to continue its ascent.

The city recently unveiled the latest addition to its project of public murals depicting wings, this one with a theatrical and musical theme. The mural, painted on an outer wall of a city building that houses the Haines City Community Theatre, depicts a pair of disembodied wings that incorporate the masks of Tragedy and comedy, along with musical clefs and piano keys.

The city commissioned Elizabeth Gamez Bautista, a Haines City native, to paint the mural, titled “Phantom of the Theater.”

