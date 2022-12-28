Local artist Bridges Fantasy and a historic moment in new mural | Community News

Local artist Muzon Cheeks Jr. completed the eighth mural in the Town of Mount Pleasant’s “Paint the Town” series. The mural, which depicts the ceremony for the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in 2005, is painted on the side of Masters Studios, a martial arts school on Rifle Range Road.

The mural took Cheeks about a week and a half to complete. His process begins by outlining with a piece of chalk. He uses several reference pictures to capture the essence of what he wants to create, although it doesn’t always turn out exactly like the photo, leaving room for his artistic interpretation.

“I don’t want to just copy exactly how it looks,” Cheeks said “That part can leave me some freedom to freestyle and just create something different.”

He doesn’t describe himself as solely a painter — he started off doing commissioned pet portraits. He and his friend run a cleaning business for Airbnbs while doing art on the side.

Cheeks, who has been training at Masters Studios since 2011, was asked to do some touch-ups on signage here and there by the gym’s owner. More practical things, they said. Knowing that Cheeks wanted to turn his art into a full-blown profession, owner Michael St. Amand offered him the chance to paint a mural on the outside of the gym.

“I think Muzon is a wonderfully talented local artist and I feel so fortunate to have his work on my building,” said St. Amand. “The mural brings Joy and smiles to me and our members as we enter the building every day, and for me personally, it’s especially great as he is such a good friend.”

Colorful and cartoony with a vibrant Fireworks show in the background, the mural captures a historic day in the Lowcountry in Cheeks’ style. Clouds, inspired by anime, a Japanese style of animation, float over the bridge and between the South Carolina and American flags, to insert elements of Fantasy into the scene.

“I like art to be kind of different that way,” Cheeks said. “I grew up watching cartoons or reading comics. I always wanted to emulate that.”

Cheeks also draws inspiration from the world around him, animals and plant life. He focuses on the energy around natural life and depicts it in a whimsical, vibrant manner.

He uses social media to connect with other smaller artists that he wouldn’t have met otherwise.

“I see a lot of great artists. I’m sure that’s leaked into my work, seeing other people’s work. Some of my favorite artists really are nobody. They’re people on Instagram that I got to be friends with and we message back and forth and I keep up with them,” Cheeks said.

The Masters’ Studio mural is the second mural Cheeks has in his portfolio. Some of his other work can be spotted around town. He’s painted a couple of traffic boxes and a large fiberglass Oyster shell as part of the town’s Art on the Half Shell project. He also enjoys painting objects like wooden swords, Skateboards and a custom pair of shoes with Spongebob Squarepants characters for his niece, who liked them so much she never wore them.

“She never wears them. She’s afraid she’ll mess them up,” Cheeks said. “And now I think she might have outgrown them.”