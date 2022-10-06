Local 8-year-old gains social media attention for basketball Tricks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A local 8-year-old from Augusta is going viral for his epic trick shots.

Zeke Vozniak is getting shout-outs from national TV programs for his entertaining videos.

We went to see Vozniak in action Wednesday.

“I just try to entertain people. I just try to put smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

Vozniak has loved basketball since he was three years old.

“My mom and dad took me to a Harlem Globetrotters game. I saw them doing all this crazy stuff. I had a lot of fun,” he said.

So his dad got him a basketball.

“I start dribbling in circles, and then after that, I’m like mom can we do a trick shot and she said yes, and that’s how we got this whole thing started,” he said.

He started posting on Instagram, and now more than 20,000 people follow him to see his latest tricks. Like dribbling a couple of balls on a moving treadmill. Dribbling four balls at the same time. Or his egg drop dribble.

It takes time and precision to set these up.

They kept testing this shot through three hoops to make sure everything was lined up right.

“A lot of work, sometimes it takes like hours of practice to try to get that one down,” said Vozniak.

He says persistence is the key to pulling off a trick shot.

“You never give up, keep going until you get it,” said Vozniak.

He keeps going, coming up with new trick shots for thousands of people to enjoy. He says he dreams of being an NBA player.

