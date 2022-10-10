Lobo soccer settles for a frustrating 1-1 draw

UNM’s Jadyn Edwards (26) scores on a header against San Jose State Sunday at UNM Soccer Stadium. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) UNM’s Jadyn Edwards, center, celebrates after scoring on this header against San Jose State. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) UNM’s Jaelyn Hendren, left, prepares to kick the ball against San Jose State’s Tiana Cello. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) UNM’s Zara Katesiqwa, left, takes a shot while being defended by San Jose State’s Jada Wilson. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) UNM’s Sophia Roberts, left, kicks the ball against San Jose State’s Kiana Miyazato. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The head shake was the common denominator Sunday for New Mexico soccer Coach Heather Dyche and her players following a 1-all draw with San José State.

The Lobos (4-3-6, 2-1-3 Mountain West) created chance after chance after chance.

And time after time after time the gleaming white goal pipes proved to be a far more stubborn opponent than the Spartans (3-5-5, 2-1-3).

“We were super frustrated with that, but we at least we know that we had the opportunities, so we know we can put them away,” said defender Karlee Maes, who found the post and the crossbar.

It was just one of those results that happen in sports, Dyche said, noting the Lobos dominated the statistical scoresheet with 20 shots, seven on frame to 11 and three for San José.

“You look for certain stats, chances created, shots on goal, total number of shots, time of possession. If you win those stat lines and you don’t win the game, what are you going to do,” she said. “You play the next game. Our players will keep working hard and showing up early every day to training to work on finishing and you can see it. We just have to find a way. It’s going the right way, we just need to have a couple of shots fall.”

The Lobos did get one to fall in the 37th minute after Jadyn Edwards was hammered to the grass about 40 yards out. Maes floated a ball in the penalty area and Edwards deftly headed it in.

This came about 10 minutes after Edwards missed an unbelievable chance, first clanking a shot off the post — of course — then collecting the rebound all alone at the six-yard line and Rolling her follow up right at Spartans goalkeeper Bente Pernot.

“It must have gotten on me too quick,” Edwards said, breaking out a head shake. “I was focusing on keeping it down and not keeping it over. And it went right back to her so it’s unfortunate. Those always hurt, but we had a bunch of other opportunities as a team, me as well. But those are hard to forget.”

Moments later, UNM forward Zaria Katesigwa rocketed a shot off the post, and in the closing seconds, just to polish off the afternoon, Lobos defender Jaelyn Hendron looped a shot that Pernot knocked off the crossbar. It fell to Katesigwa’s feet, but she was unable to get off a shot as she was swarmed by the Spartans defense.

“It’s something where I feel like we had the opportunities, so I think we can take that moving forward,” Maes said. “And hopefully we can put away the chances that we get and not be too upset with the road. But we know we can finish those games better.”

In reflecting on the game, Dyche said she can understand the frustration but the Lobos need to take the positive from it.

“I don’t think I’ve been a part of a game like this, where we’ve hit it (the post or crossbar) six times in one game,” she said. “That’s pretty crazy. But that’s soccer. You do the right things and you hope it goes your way and sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn’t. If you create six off the (iron), you did some great things. That’s frustrating if you’re doing the right thing, yeah that’s frustrating. I can understand that frustration.”