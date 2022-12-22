Lobo football’s signing class offers clues that change is coming

Poor, pitiful New Mexico, with a paltry signing class of 11 announced Wednesday on the heels of a 2-10 2022 season?

Danny Gonzales doesn’t see it that way.

“There’s a lot of great things transpiring within our football program,” Gonzales, entering his fourth year as UNM’s head coach, said during a signing-day news conference.

First, Gonzales said, he’s excited about the 11 players who faxed in signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

The group is heavily weighted towards the offense, with two quarterbacks, four wide receivers and one offensive lineman signing on. New Mexico ranked 131st and last in the Nation among NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense this past season.

Seven of the 11 signees, he said, can enroll for the upcoming spring semester and participate in spring practice.

Help is on its way on the sideline as well, Gonzales said. The announcement of a new Offensive coordinator, he said, awaits only the completion of “some stuff going through (human resources) that is not done.”

Matt Zenitz, a college football Writer for on3.com, reported on Wednesday that UNM is targeting Bryant Vincent, who was Alabama-Birmingham’s interim head Coach this season, for the O-coordinator’s job. UAB went 7-6 this season, defeating Miami of Ohio 24-20 in the Home Town Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Friday. The Blazers averaged 30.1 points and 438.2 yards per game.

It is Nov. 30, UAB announced the hiring of former Fresno State and NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its new head coach.

Gonzales fired Offensive Coordinator Derek Warehime halfway through the 2022 season. Quarterbacks Coach Heath Ridenour served as interim O-coordinator the rest of the way.

The 11 signees announced on Wednesday, Gonzales said, by no means complete the 2023 signing class. The recruiting calendar, drastically revamped in response to the NCAA transfer portal, permits campus visits for recruits the weekend of Jan. 13-14.

“I’m looking at the possibility of having those seven (of the 11 Wednesday signees) plus another eight or nine mid-year kids,” he said.

Gonzales said those January “signees” – they won’t actually have to sign letters of intent, just grants-in-aid once they enroll – will be either transfer-portal entrants or junior-college players who were academic Qualifiers out of high school and can enroll at UNM as sophomores.

If the two quarterbacks and three wide receivers who signed on Wednesday suggest a change in Offensive scheme, Gonzales said, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

“We won’t be a triple (option) team,” he said.

One of the two quarterbacks, Devon Dampier of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, is expected to enroll in January. Dampier passed for 2,349 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and rushed for 1,206 yards in leading Saguaro into the Arizona Open Division title game. He was given the Ed Doherty Award, described as the Heisman Trophy of Arizona prep football.

“Arm talent, really hard to tackle, unbelievable balance,” Gonzales said.

La Cueva quarterback Aidan Armenta, who threw for 4,303 yards and 50 touchdowns in leading the Bears to the New Mexico Class 6A title game, also signed with UNM on Wednesday.

“His release is unbelievable,” Gonzales said. “His accuracy is unbelievable.”

Wednesday’s class didn’t entirely abandon defense, with El Paso Austin linebacker Jayden Wilson and safeties Skyler Cook (Central Union High School, El Centro, California) and Dereck Moore (Woodbridge High School, Irvine, California) signing on. The Lobos ranked 46th in total defense in 2022 but have lost defensive coordinator Rocky Long to Syracuse and its two most productive players, linebacker Cody Moon and safety AJ Haulcy, to the transfer portal.

Gonzales said UNM has lost a total of 16 players to the Portal but said only the departures of Moon and Haulcy were truly unpleasant surprises.

“AJ thinks he can find a better opportunity (elsewhere), and that’s OK,” Gonzales said. “I’m a big fan of AJ Haulcy. Cody Moon, the same way. … I’m happy for him, proud of him, good luck.”

Regarding Long’s departure, Gonzales – a defensive coordinator at San Diego State and Arizona State before returning to his alma mater as head coach – said he would assume defensive play-calling duties next season.

He said he’ll hire from within the current defensive staff in naming a new defensive coordinator. Troy Reffett, UNM’s cornerbacks Coach the past three seasons, was UNM’s defensive coordinator under Long in 2008.

2022 NSD Release – December by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd