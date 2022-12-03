Lobo football: Harris to Chase NFL dream

University of New Mexico defensive end Justin Harris announced on Friday via social media that he plans to forgo his “super” senior season available for 2023 and file for the NFL Draft.

Harris, listed as 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, played in 10 games in 2022, starting eight. He finished the season with 33 tackles, four sacks and 6½ tackles for loss.

His totals for his three UNM seasons were 74 tackles, eight sacks and 12½ tackles for loss.

He was granted no postseason honors during his UNM career.

Six seasons have passed since Harris began his college career, but he did not play in two of them.

A native of Lutcher, Louisiana, Harris signed with Baylor out of high school and sat out the 2017 season there as a redshirt. He then transferred to Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, where he played just five games in 2018 before coming to UNM.

Harris played in eight games for the Lobos in 2019 but did not play during UNM’s seven-game, COVID-abbreviated 2020 season.

The gregarious Harris, a communications major, conducted light-hearted post-practice interviews with teammates after 2022 preseason workouts in August.