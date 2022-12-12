Lobo basketball women edge New Mexico State in thriller

Fans who showed up to the Pit on Sunday hoping for a relaxing afternoon were completely out of luck.

For the second time in as many games this season, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State Women’s basketball teams kept the stress levels near maximum until the final horn. NMSU won round one in overtime, UNM scratched out a 65-64 nail-biter in Sunday’s rematch — to the eventual delight of an announced crowd of 6,007.

Shaiquel McGruder scored 16 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds left for the Lobos (6-4). The outcome wasn’t decided until NMSU’s Molly Kaiser missed a contested, running 15-foot jumper just before time expired.

It was a fitting ending for an odd, intensely competitive game in which both teams played stout defense and made just enough mistakes on offense to keep things tight.

“You enjoy games like that a lot more fun when you win ’em,” UNM Coach Mike Bradbury said. “We’ve had two really good games with New Mexico State this year and both teams competed really hard. We’ve got to make a few more free throws than we did in that fourth quarter, but I’m really glad to come out with a win.”

The Lobos’ free-throw shooting became a major factor late as the Aggies (3-6) erased a seven-point deficit to tie the score twice in the fourth quarter. UNM went 6-for-12 from the foul line in the final 2:09 — hitting 1-of-2 on six straight opportunities.

Meanwhile, the scrambling Aggies capitalized on missed free throws on both ends. With her team trailing 64-60 with 23 seconds left, NMSU’s Molly Kaiser hit a spinning bank shot and drew a foul. She missed the ensuing free throw but the rebound went out of bounds off the hands of UNM’s Paula Reus. Kaiser, who paced the Aggies with 16 points, followed with a jumper to tie the score at 64 with 17 seconds remaining.

McGruder drew a foul on the Lobos’ final possession, driving to the basket and narrowly missing a short leaner through contact. She made the second of two free throws, and UNM made the margin stand with disruptive, hustling defense on the game’s final series.

Asked about the game’s intensity, McGruder shook her head.

“(The Aggies) got us the first time,” she said, “and we really worked hard for this one. Finding a way to pull it out at the end feels really good.”

Four players scored in double figures for UNM, which got a considerable boost from its bench. Viané Cumber went 4-of-5 from 3-point range and scored 15 points, while Aniyah Augmon contributed five points, four rebounds and three assists. Lobos reserves outscored NMSU’s bench 22-10.

LaTascya Duff scored 12 points for UNM, and Paula Reus had a double-double with 11 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. LaTora Duff had a rare ineffective game (two points, two assists, four turnovers) for UNM, but Augmon came up big in the closing minutes to help UNM earn a split of its annual rivalry series.

“She definitely showed up and showed out,” McGruder said of Augmon. “She always brings energy off the bench, but she kept her effort up over the whole game and we needed it.”

There were 13 lead changes and 10 ties Sunday, with each team putting together one sustained run. UNM scored the final 12 points of the first half and a Reus layup to start the third quarter gave the Lobos their biggest lead at 42-31.

NMSU responded in the fourth, scoring eight straight points to pull even at 57 with 3:49 to play. The Aggies twice had possession with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter but were unable to convert.

Among the game’s Odd stats, NMSU had 20 more field-goal attempts (64-44) than did UNM but was just 2-for-18 from 3-point range. UNM made just two field goals in the fourth quarter and had eight turnovers, but the Lobos were 9-for-20 overall from 3-point range.

NMSU-UNM Final Box by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

Dec. 20: UNM vs. Old Dominion in Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m