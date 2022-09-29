Lobo basketball team hopes size solves problems

The talk of the offseason remains the talk of the 2022-23 season for Lobo basketball.

In order to take the next step, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team has to evolve from a small, fast-paced, guard-oriented team that only can win games with scores in the 80s and 90s, and instead be a team that can grind out ugly, low-scoring games against big, physical teams. That’s something they quite Frankly had no chance to accomplish last season, when they went 13-19 overall and 5-12 in the Mountain West.

Wednesday, at the first open media practice of the preseason – a season that still doesn’t actually begin for six weeks with the Nov. 7 opener in the Pit – the shift towards the new-look, more physical Lobos was on full display.

And while everyone on the roster is said to be a bit stronger and more ready for the physicality needed this season, there’s no mistaking the makeover is still headlined by the addition of 6-foot-8 transfers Morris Udeze from Wichita State and Josiah Allick from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“I mean, they’re monsters down there,” said Jamal Mashburn, the junior guard who is the team’s returning leading scorer and one of two returning all-Mountain West players.

“I mean, we can throw the ball down there and (they’re) gonna make something happen. They’re gonna get fouled or it’s gonna be a bucket. That changes a whole lot for our team in a positive way – defensively and offensively. … They take up so much space that it opens up stuff for the guards. It’s gonna make us so much better.”

Second-year Coach Richard Pitino says he believes the Lobos can still be a high-level Offensive team. But he said the physicality added in the offseason – with existing players in the weight room plus the additions of Udeze and Allick – was vital to make a more complete team.

“It’s everything. That’s what San Diego State has. It’s what Boise, who won last year – they have it. They’ve got size. They’ve got physicality,” Pitino said. He joked that he told Boise State Coach Leon Rice that the Jan. 22 game in which his Broncos beat San Diego State 42-37 on national television “should not have been on TV. … That was horrendous.”

“But they got the win. That’s what great teams do. They could win anyway. We couldn’t do that last year. We could win going up and down, maybe win in the 90s and high 80s. We couldn’t win in a rock fight. Physicality is it. You’ll see a much bigger, stronger, tougher team than last year, for sure.”

THEY SAID IT: Mashburn (18.2 points per game) and fellow returning all-Mountain West guard Jaelen House (16.9 points per game) combined for about 47 percent of UNM’s scoring last season, and they now enter the season with lofty expectations to be what is considered one of the best back courts in the conference, if not all of college basketball.

Both have NBA Bloodlines that were part of their intense offseason training – Mashburn in Florida, House in Arizona.

With that as the backdrop, Mashburn was asked Wednesday, “What’s the next step for this back court?”

“Winning. Just winning,” Mashburn sad. “I think we’ve shown that it’s hard to stay in front of us, you know? We can put the ball in the basket. But now, can we equate that to winning?”

