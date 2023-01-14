Loblolly Acres looking to fill a space for Kent County arts

Comment on this story Comment

VIOLA, Del. — Cheryl Epps and Angela Zielen have big dreams for Loblolly Acres — some of which are already coming true. In their quest to make the 160-acre complex the premier space for events and concerts in Kent County, Loblolly was the site for 15 weddings and 62 other events in 2022. Those included a concert by the Chesapeake Brass Band, a performance by the First State Ballet, a car show, Pumpkin Patch Sundays in October and even the Dover High School prom.

This year, they are stepping it up with more concerts and events to cement their burgeoning reputation.

“We also formed the nonprofit Art Society to further our goal to bring cultural events to Loblolly Acres. We’re not going down the exact same path of the Freeman Stage (in Selbyville) yet, but bringing more things to the area is definitely our goal,” said Ms. Epps, Loblolly Acres owner.

Having more time during the COVID Pandemic spurred the expansion of Viola-based Loblolly Acres with the Magnolia Barn for inside events and the Massive 30-by-40-foot Sycamore Stage for outdoor events built by Ms. Epps’ partner, Clem Birely. Ms. Epps had long wanted the four-generation family farm to be a wedding destination, which has turned into a whole lot more.

“There is really a need in Kent County for things for people to do socially and concerning the arts. There’s not a lot here for people to go see and do. In the next five years and beyond that, we’re thinking about what we can bring in here for the people of Kent County so they can have fun things to attend. And you know, I’m having a really good time,” said Ms. Epps.

Two concerts by well-known local bands highlight Loblolly Acres’ agenda in 2023.

Recent Delaware Rock and Roll Society Hall of Fame inductees Mike Hines & The Look will perform on the outdoor Sycamore Stage June 23 at 7:30 pm Doors open at 5 pm

Before the concert begins, there will be food trucks, a cash bar, yard games, live music on the patio and circus acts on the farm.

The same will happen Aug. 4 when beach favorite Love Seed Mama Jump performs at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5.

Tickets for each are $25 and include a drink ticket for guests 21 and over or water and local craft soda for others.

Ms. Epps is thinking even bigger for 2024.

“People with connections to Nashville have been here and they loved our facility. They have talked about bringing someone here with them in the summer (of 2024). One of the things they said for 2023 is do a couple of local acts so you get the feel of bringing a band and what that entails — things like having a green room for them and having all the things that come with having a bigger name come in,” Ms. Epps said.

“So we’re going to get our feet wet with some bigger local names here and then by next year, hope to bring in some larger recognizable names.”

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Art Society.

“We’re working on so many different projects here, like upgrading our stage a little bit through our nonprofit. We’re using some of the money we raise to add lights to our stage, add some better Flooring for the Dancers and to absorb sound and we’re also looking to like build garden spaces, really a place for the community to bring art and nature all together,” said Ms. Zielen, who is heading up the Art Society at Loblolly Acres.

Also as part of the Live in the Pines Summer Concert Series will be the Chesapeake Brass Band making a return appearance Aug. 6 at 6 p.m

The Chesapeake Brass Band is Delaware’s only 32-piece all-brass concert band developed in the tradition of British brass bands formed during England’s industrial revolution of the late 1800s. Performances feature light classics, marches, big band, swing and blues with a narrative to add humor and educational value to the concerts.

On a late summer date not determined yet, the First State Ballet Theatre, for which Ms. Zielen dances, will also return.

Tickets for the two performances will be $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Back for another year is Loblolly Acres’ car show May 20 from 9 am to 1 pm Cars and bikes are welcome. There will be dash plaques for the first 100 registered and trophies awarded to the Top 10 and Best in Show along with a cash bar, local vendors, yard games and live music from Joey Fulkerson and Bad Juju.

Last year, the show attracted 120 entries and this year, they are hoping to nearly double it.

“It ended up being a fabulous car show last year and the people I think had a really great time. And so I’m hoping for at least 200 this year. Every time we do anything, our biggest fear is will people come? And they have so far,” Ms. Epps said.

Pumpkin Patch Sundays will also be held every Sunday in October from 11 am to 4 pm Events include a petting zoo, yard games, hayrides, food trucks, local vendors, a cash bar and live entertainment on the farm.

Their first big event for this year is sold out. “Mafia Murders Mystery,” presented by Ovation Dinner Theater, on March 11 is already booked.

“We’ve had people call us and say, ‘Can we still get tickets?’ but they are all sold,” Ms. Epps said.

Just as people have been clamoring to attend events, folks have been clamoring to put on events.

“They literally just come up my driveway and say, ‘I’m in a band. Can I play at your place?’” Ms. Epps said.

Ms. Zielen thinks that’s a good sign.