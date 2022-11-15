Lobero Theater Foundation Continues to Serve Santa Barbara’s Performing Arts | Good for Santa Barbara

Posted on November 15, 2022

| 3:00 p.m

Located in the heart of the downtown historic district, the Theater itself is an intimate and beautiful setting, serving as the home stage for the major local performing arts organizations and dance schools, and acting as a meeting space for corporate, nonprofit, and social groups

Make the most of your charitable giving this holiday season and end the year by giving back to one or several of your favorite nonprofits. Join Noozhawk on #GivingTuesday and Donate to one of the local Nonprofits listed in our Giving Guide!

Noozhawk is teaming up with local Nonprofits to encourage you to take part in this international day of giving, which takes place on November 29th, 2022.

It is no secret that these past couple of years have been full of challenges and that’s why local Nonprofits need your support now more than ever. Our Good for Santa Barbara Nonprofit Section provides all the resources you need to Donate this holiday season!

In this interview, Noozhawk spoke with Marianne Clark, Administrative Director at Lobero Theater Foundation to learn more about how the nonprofit is dedicated to presenting the highest quality Productions in music, dance and Theater to the community.

Lobero Theater Foundation

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: The mission of the Lobero Theater Foundation is to operate and maintain the historic Lobero Theater as a performing arts center and cultural asset to the community, and to present the highest quality productions in music, dance and theatre.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and who was it started by?

A: Thought the theater was built in 1873, the Lobero Theater Foundation was established in 1938 to serve as stewards of this community gem.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: The Lobero was originally built in 1873 by Guiseppe “Jose” Lobero in order to give Santa Barbara the grand opera house he believed it deserved. In 1924 it was rebuilt by the Community Arts Organization to continue to serve Santa Barbara’s Performing arts.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: 60% of Lobero’s income is earned through rentals and ticket sales. The remainder is funded through the generosity of Santa Barbara’s many individual philanthropists and foundations. Supporting our local arts community is a major priority.

To this end, we are seeking Endowment funds to ensure that subsidy funds are available in perpetuity for local youth and community arts organizations.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize its funding?

A: The Lobero serves Santa Barbara through a variety of programming:

Lobero Live brings outstanding artists to the Lobero stage for our audiences

The John C. Mithun Foundation Community Access Fund provides subsidies for local arts organizations seeking to perform on the Lobero stage

The Lobero’s Youth & Community Outreach programs bring students to the Lobero stage, sends artists into classrooms, and welcomes children, families and Seniors to attend performances throughout the year

The Lobero Theater Foundation also works continuously to improve the theater’s technical systems and infrastructure to ensure it remains usable, accessible and comfortable for the tens of thousands of artists and patrons who walk through its doors.

Q: Describe your organizations Staffing models and internal operations. Has anything changed since the start of your nonprofit?

A: In 150 years, the Lobero has gone through innumerable changes and seen it all. We maintain a lean but committed staff who are experienced and professional, but remain enthusiastic about the theater and its work. Staff work closely with the Board of Directors to keep the community at the forefront of our decision-making process and ensure that all of our work is mission-driven.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: The Lobero has 20 Volunteer Board members, 35 Lobero Theater Associates (our Women’s auxiliary group) and more than 100 Volunteer ushers. More volunteers always welcome!

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: The Lobero is unique in its size (604 seats), its programming and its longevity. The people at the heart of this organization are passionate about the arts, about our history, and about the future of this amazing resource.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: Most people don’t remember that until 1996, the Lobero Theater was owned by the County of Santa Barbara!

It was deeded to the Lobero Theater Foundation after a major seismic renovation in the early 90s. Since that time the Foundation has been hard at work ensuring that the building and its systems are state-of-the-art, and that the Auditorium is as comfortable and welcoming as possible.

Our next job is to raise a significant endowment to make sure the theater is here to serve Santa Barbara for another 150 years.

Q: Can you share one or two stories of individuals whose lives have been changed because of your organization?

A: We met a Santa Barbara High School senior during the Derek Douget Jazz Residency in 2018. He played trumpet in the jazz band and expressed an interest in pursuing music seriously. Music, he said, was the only reason he was still in school. Our Resident artists took a real interest in this student’s passion and skill, and invited him and several other students to perform with them on stage at the Lobero later in the week.

They also invited him to play with them at the New Orleans Jazz Festival the following year. They couldn’t make that trip, and the band worried they wouldn’t see him again. But in 2019, they ran into this talented young musician playing with the SBCC Jazz Band and made sure to exchange contact information so they could follow his progress.

In 2021 we were delighted to learn that he was at USC on a full-ride music scholarship.

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: Our website or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin. You can also grab our publication, Backstage at the Lobero, next time you’re in the theater.

Click here to support Lobero Theater Foundation’s mission to operate and maintain the historic Lobero Theater as a performing arts center and cultural asset to the community.

Check out Noozhawk’s Guide to Giving for a full list of Nonprofits to Donate to this giving season.