Loan Watch: Mipo Odubeko nets first Port Vale goal in Cheltenham draw

Six West Ham United loanees were involved for their respective Clubs during this past weekend’s round of fixtures across the EFL and Europe.

Mipo Odubeko scored his first goal for Port Vale since joining the EFL League One side on loan, pulling the Valiants level against Cheltenham Town on 37 minutes with a clinical header after Dan N’Lundulu’s 24th-minute opener for the visitors in Saturday’s match.

The hosts took the lead when Cheltenham scored an own goal, with Taylor Perry putting the ball into his own net, but the points would end up shared as Charlie Brown forced the ball into the Port Vale goal on 90+4 minutes.

Arthur Masuaku retained his place in the Beşiktaş team this weekend, helping the Süper Lig to maintain their recent, superb run of form with a 3-2 win away at MKE Ankaragücü.

An end-to-end fixture saw Ankaragücü through Giorgi Beridze on 26 minutes before Beşiktaş hit back through Jackson Muleka’s finish.

A fellow loanee in Dele Alli of Everton then gave Beşiktaş the 2-1 lead at half-time with a first-time effort, but Beridze’s second of the game leveled the score just moments after the restart.

Former Tottenham Hotspur Winger Georges-Kévin N’Koudou netted Beşiktaş’ third from the penalty spot 16 minutes from full-time to secure the three points, although both teams would end the game with ten men after Marlon Xavier and Josef de Souza were sent off for their respective sides.