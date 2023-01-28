LMU Women’s Volleyball Adds Two New Assistant Coaches

LMU Women’s Volleyball has announced the hiring of two new staff members for the 2023 season. Sarah Smevog and Kolby O’Donnell will serve as the newest Assistant Coach and associate head Coach under Trent Kersten.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kolby and Sarah to our LMU volleyball program,” says Kersten.

Smevog comes to LMU from San Jose State University. Smevog is a former player at SJSU and was coached by Kersten in 2020, 2021 and 2022. While at SJSU Smevog became a four-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete and a three-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree. Smevog is also the ninth player in SJSU history with 1,708 career digs. She was also an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in 2022.

“I am very excited to be joining the LMU volleyball program,” says Smevog. “I want to thank Head Coach Trent Kersten for giving me the opportunity and believing in my ability as a person and Coach to contribute to the Championship culture being cultivated here at LMU”.

Smevog is from Corona, CA graduated in 2022 with a degree in environmental studies.

“Sarah is someone that I have built an immense amount of trust with. She is an unbelievable connector and has a work ethic that is unmatched,” says Kersten. “She has been a leader on/off the court for. Me and I am excited to keep her influencing our sport at LMU.”

Before coming to LMU, O’Donnell was the Assistant coach, for five seasons, at Texas A&M University. Prior to A&M, O’Donnell coached at Louisville, where he made an immediate impact and helped the Cardinals not only double their number of wins from the previous season, but also helped guide them to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2013 O’Donnell joined the UC Santa Barbara coaching staff serving as the associate head coach of the Gauchos. O’Donnell also served as the recruiting coordinator at UCSB. O’Donnell had also served as an Assistant at the University of Miami, where he helped the Hurricanes to a 25-6 overall record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

His first coaching stop was at Radford University, where he was an Assistant from 2006-08.

“I am honored to be part of the LMU family. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of a prestigious institution and bring my family back to California,” says O’Donnell. “Speaking with Trent and understanding the vision Craig Pintens and Ashley Armstrong have for the program made this a no-brainer job for me. I can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

O’Donnell graduated from Lees-McRae College where he was the Captain for two seasons for the Men’s Volleyball team. He graduated with a degree in sports management in 2006.

He and his wife, Taukia, have three sons, Remy, Jameson and Huxley.

“Kolby brings a wealth of knowledge and an immense amount of experience coaching at the high level,” says Kersten. “He is also an elite recruiter, and I am thrilled to hit the road with him this year to find future Lions.”

“Their impact will be tremendous on our team and I can’t wait to get everyone in the gym together,” says Kersten.

Make sure to check out the LMU Women’s volleyball next season in Gersten Pavilion.