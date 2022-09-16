LMU Students and Nationally Ranked Beach Volleyball Team to Benefit from On-Campus Courts

Following three consecutive West Coast Conference Championships and two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament from the LMU Beach Volleyball program, all Lions will soon be able to play volleyball on the sand on campus with the construction of four new beach volleyball courts.

“We have one of the best beach volleyball programs in the country and are thrilled they will have a home on LMU’s campus,” said the Director of Athletics Craig Pintens . “We want to thank our other generous donors for their patience as we found the best possible location to highlight the team. We are hopeful that we will create a tremendous home sand advantage.”

The courts will serve a dual purpose, allowing both NCAA competitions and practices for the school’s nationally ranked team and recreational use for students and the patrons of Burns Recreation Center.

Construction materials will be arriving to campus as early as Sept. 21 with plans set to have four courts completed ahead of the Spring 2023 NCAA season. During this time, pedestrians accessing the Burns Rec Center or the COVID Testing Center shall cross from the Gersten Pavilion side of the complex, to their regular entry points within the BRC. Wayfinding signage will be in place to help direct foot traffic. Lot B (Gersten Pavilion) and Lot A (Hannon) will still be available for vehicle parking.