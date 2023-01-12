LMU Athletics Announce Sellout for Men’s Basketball Game Against Gonzaga

.LOS ANGELES – Gersten Pavilion will be full on Feb. 16 as LMU’s men’s basketball home game against Gonzaga is officially sold out for that night. Tickets are still available for all remaining games.

There is a possibility of tickets being returned by the visiting team, which would go on sale the week of the game. LMU has reserved 800 tickets for students on a first-come first-served basis for the game.

