LMC Visual & Performing Arts Department to hold auditions for fall production of Antigonick

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will hold open auditions for the fall production of Antigonicdirected by LMC Instructor of Theater Dr. Patrick King.

Students and community members are invited to participate in the auditions that are set for 5-9 pm Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14, in the Hanson Theater located in The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College, 2755 E. Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI.

Call backs are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, September 15.

Those planning to audition should prepare a monologue, poem, or prose piece of no longer than one minute, or choose from a selection of monologues from the play that are available online and through the Visual & Performing Arts Department.

Pieces do not need to be memorized.

Advance registration at https://tinyurl.com/antigonickLMC is encouraged, however drop-ins are permitted.

An audition packet is available at https://bit.ly/3RmYV3g.

Cast members are asked to enroll in the three-credit course Theater Practicum (DRAM 202) to receive academic credit for their work on the play.

Alternatively, they may register as community education participants.

More than 11 roles are available: three for females, four for males, and more than four that are unspecified.

One silent role is available for a child.

The role of “chorus” may be filled by one or multiple actors.

The role of “Nick” is also non-speaking, but will be onstage the entire performance.

Performance dates are Thursday, November 17 through Sunday, November 20.

Rehearsals begin September 19 and will be held 6 – 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays.

Daytime technical rehearsals will be added Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13.

Rehearsals from November 7 – 16 may run until 10 pm Some scheduling conflicts can be accommodated if indicated in advance, however all cast members are asked to be available November 7 – 20 for all rehearsals.

Students and community volunteers interested in building the set or assisting with costumes, lights, props, or run crew should contact Dr. King.

Those individuals may enroll in Theater Practicum or Stagecraft, depending on their area of ​​interest and availability.

Play synopsis

Antigonic adapts one of the earliest tragedies in Theater in Anne Carson’s playful, bittersweet and profoundly Poetic translation.

When King Kreon forbids the Burial of Antigone’s brother, announcing a sentence of death on anyone who touches his body, her decision to defy his ruling unravels families and the ruling order.

This adaptation breaks the play open, breaks down the fourth wall, and revels in its messiness and complications.

Roles

Antigone: A Deeply feeling firebrand, Impatient and stubborn but Deeply committed to those she loves.

Ismene: A peacemaker. Antigone’s sister, she can be empathetic and supportive, but also cautious and methodical.

Kreon: A king, he speaks in lists, lives for swagger, but finds himself forced to haggle and argue more than he’d like.

Haimon: Creon’s son, betrothed to Antigone. Seemingly a lackadaisical bro, he’s more cautious, strategic, and deeply-feeling than he lets on.

Eurydice: Creon’s wife, Haimon’s mother. She’s smart enough to talk about her feelings, but can’t outrun them.

Teiresias: Blind prophet of Thebes, he’s (annoyingly) never wrong. A bit playful, a bit sharp, he’s one of the few people allowed to speak truth to power. Led by a silent child.

Guard: Just trying to do his job. Wishes he had called in sick today.

Messenger: The voice of calm authority; bearer of all the worst news. Wants to help you through it.

Chorus: Trying to make sense of it all, find a reason for what’s happening, make it all okay, or find out who’s to blame.

Nick: A silent role, always on stage. They measure things.

For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/arts, email [email protected], [email protected], or call 269-927-8876.