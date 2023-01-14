llinois-Chicago Murray State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Illinois-Chicago looks to improve on its .500 record while Murray State looks to avoid falling to the mark. The Racers are also trying to avoid dropping three in a row. The Racers will try to Honor Cameron Payne with their play today as they retire the Murray State legend’s jersey. Payne currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. With that caliber of player in the house, it might just be what Murray State needs to avoid a prolonged losing streak. Murray State dropped to Northern Iowa in its last game by a 75-67 final. The discouraging part for the Racers is that they had a nine-point lead late in the game which was built with a 17-3 run. Rob Perry was a highlight for the Racers though, especially in the second half.

How to Watch Illinois-Chicago at Murray State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Perry led the team with 22 points and he scored 17 of those in the second. Murray State has the formula but must hold on the entire way to Vanquish UIC.

The Flames are in a tougher stretch as UIC has lost four in a row. They are coming off a 76-71 loss to Drake in overtime. Toby Okani led the way for UIC but the Flames could never build off a first-half lead. The Flames kept tying the game in overtime and brought it within one, but a late dagger three by Drake continued this losing streak. Look for the Flames to come out with a fury against Murray State.

