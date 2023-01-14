llinois-Chicago Murray State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Illinois-Chicago looks to improve on its .500 record while Murray State looks to avoid falling to the mark. The Racers are also trying to avoid dropping three in a row. The Racers will try to Honor Cameron Payne with their play today as they retire the Murray State legend’s jersey. Payne currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. With that caliber of player in the house, it might just be what Murray State needs to avoid a prolonged losing streak. Murray State dropped to Northern Iowa in its last game by a 75-67 final. The discouraging part for the Racers is that they had a nine-point lead late in the game which was built with a 17-3 run. Rob Perry was a highlight for the Racers though, especially in the second half.

