LIVT title lifts Mighty Macs
Mother McAuley (Ill.) volleyball is a decorated program that has claimed 15 state titles, as well as a national Championship in 2016. But the Mighty Macs achieved a first this past weekend when they won the prestigious Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament, defeating national Powerhouse Assumption (Ky.) in the championship.
The Chicago school won all six matches in the 24-team field, which had a combined 122 state championships, and they capped the run with a sweep of Assumption, which was previously unbeaten on the season and is a 22-time state champion.
The tournament title prolonged an undefeated start to the season for the Mighty Macs and showcased the skill of Michigan commit Ellie White, who finished with 26 kills and already has more than 200 on the year.
Not to be outdone, Northwestern commit Gigi Navarrete was virtually everywhere on defense with 22 digs against Assumption, pushing her past 150 for the season.
Behind that outstanding play and on the back of a Stellar tournament run, Mother McAuley has risen 12 spots to No. 10 in this week’s Just Women’s Sports volleyball team rankings.
Check out the complete rankings below
1. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.), 17-0
The Dons cruised to another tournament title, beating reigning state Champion Marymount in the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament championship. They have yet to drop a single set this season.
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian (Mich.), 22-0
Kentucky commit Ava Sarafa is averaging nearly 10 assists per set, setting up a trio of attackers that all have more than 100 kills.
3. Byron Nelson (Texas), 28-1
The Bobcats have reeled off 18 consecutive wins and avenged their only defeat with a win over Southlake Carroll on Friday.
4. Westminster Christian (Fla.), 11-0
The Warriors have two wins over out-of-state competition, including No. 5 Cornerstone Christian.
5. Cornerstone Christian (Texas), 43-2
After falling to Westminster Christian, the Warriors have reeled off seven sweeps in a row.
6. Dike-New Hartford (Iowa), 17-1
The Wolverines look to win their second title this season when they host the Dike-New Hartford tournament this weekend.
7. Prestonwood Christian (Texas), 25-1
The Lions won their district opener Tuesday. Their Sole blemish remains a loss to Cornerstone Christian.
8. McCutcheon (Ind.), 12-1
Aside from a tournament loss, the Mavericks have dropped just two sets all season.
9. Mira Costa (Calif.), 12-2
The Mustangs have not dropped a set since a loss to No. 19 Mater Dei last month.
10. Mother McAuley (Ill.), 15-0
The Mighty Macs defeated teams from Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio en route to the LIVT championship.
11. Cleveland (Tenn.), 24-1
Kinslee McGowan powers the Blue Raiders’ offense with over 8 assists per set. She has a total of 538 assists this year.
12. Highland Park (Texas), 27-2
Regional Semifinalists a year ago, the Scots seem primed for a deep postseason run.
13. St. James Academy (Kan.), 11-0
The Thunder knocked off reigning Class 6A state Champions Blue Valley North on Saturday, one of five wins they picked up on the day.
14. Tompkins (Texas), 24-3
The Falcons are leaning on their senior experience, including their top two attackers and their assists leader.
15. Fayetteville (Ark.), 13-0
The Bulldogs have dominated the opposition, winning 36 of their 37 sets played this season.
16. Santa Fe (Fla.), 10-1
Jalyn Stout, Florida’s Miss Volleyball last season, is averaging over six kills per state for the reigning Class 4A state champions.
17. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 16-2
With junior Sade Ilawole averaging over 9 assists per set, the Trailblazers have defeated some high-quality competition in California.
18. Redondo Union (Calif.) 12-4
The Sea Hawks’ schedule is a gauntlet, with wins over Mater Dei and Marymount and a loss to Sierra Canyon, among others.
19. Mater Dei (Calif.), 10-3
The Monarchs lost two of their first four matches, but since then, they’ve won eight of their last nine, including a win over Assumption on Wednesday.
20. Assumption (Ky.), 15-2
After winning its first 15 matches, Assumption has lost two in a row, both against ranked opponents.
21. Conroe (Texas), 35-1
The Tigers have already won more matches this season than they did the last two years combined.
22. Wayzata (Minn.), 9-1
The Trojans’ winning streak ended at 61 matches, but they bounced back with consecutive wins.
23. Cypress Ranch (Texas), 29-2
Seniors Bianna Muoneke and Kirby Kliafas lead the Mustangs’ offense with 474 kills and 542 assists, respectively.
24. North Allegheny (Pa.) 12-1
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in pool play of the Upper St. Clair Tournament but recovered to win the tournament.
25. Alpharetta (Ga.), 21-3
The Raiders enter the home stretch of the regular season with eyes on returning to the state championship after falling just short of a title last year.
